It’s been nearly a month since schools in Ohio closed their doors due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and during that time, educators and students have made the transition to distance learning.
In the span of 24 to 72 hours, most teachers were asked to put together lesson plans for weeks at a time for students who do, and don’t, have access to the Internet. Teachers sent students home with those packets and computers, while many students brought home everything they had at school.
With the shutdown originally scheduled to end yesterday, school districts learned March 30 that the closure would extend through May 1. While it has been an adjustment for educators to switch to distance learning, they agree making sure students learn/maintain what they learned during the closure is important.
“When we learned that school would be closing, I’m not sure that anyone was prepared for this (distance learning), because it hasn’t happened in our lifetime,” said Kristin Siler, a kindergarten teacher at Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance. “We were very overwhelmed, we had to gather as much material as we could to send home, papers, books you name it. Once it sunk in, we had to take a deep breath and do what we do best, take care of our kids.”
Said Stephanie Canales, a third-grade teacher at Tinora Elementary School: “We thought that maybe it was coming, but how we were anticipating the future seemed to change by the hour. On that Thursday, when we learned we were supposed to be off for three weeks, our administrators gave us a lot of flexibility, but I remember it just seemed everything was up in the air. We scrambled to send home reading and math packets we put together at the last minute.”
On Monday, Siler and her colleagues at Holy Cross began distance learning through Google Classroom software. In addition, she has used Zoom Video Communications software to reach out to her students.
“The first two weeks, all our teachers sent home packets with the kids, but now we’re all getting into digital learning,” said Siler. “Although we’re going digital, I will send out packets for my students who don’t have access to technology. I did Zoom twice with my kids, 12 of the 14 were on there, and it was very nice they could all see each other.”
Canales shared that after school closed, she was able to share videos with her students through Google Classroom (many students in the area use Google Chromebooks) as a way to connect with her students. She posted math problems, people reading books online, and videos from different zoos.
“The learning has evolved from that first week, and after working with our administrators and other teachers, we’ve come up with a plan and we’re going to try to keep things pretty consistent,” said Canales. “All of us third-grade teachers have had Zoom meetings with our students, to see who we can connect with and see where we need to come up with an offline alternative. Of my 21 students, I have been able to connect with 18 of them.”
The school shutdown led to many problems for Defiance High School chorale director Eric West, who had to deal with uncertainly around an annual choir concert and a scheduled to trip to New York (both were cancelled). After getting through the early part of the closure, West is focused on right now.
“Early on, we had a lot of staff meetings on what could be done, and (Defiance High School principal) Jay (Jerger) gave all of us great advice when he said, ‘There’s no right answer, there’s no wrong answer, do what you can because we’re all in this uncertainty together,’” said West. “He told us to stay in contact with our students, daily if possible, and that got us through that first week.”
In addition to sending his students videos and PDF files so they can work on their parts in their different choirs, one assignment West put together was a “March Madness” bracket featuring several types of music for his students to listen to, and choose who moves on in each of their brackets.
“I constructed a ‘Chorale Madness’ bracket challenge in which I send YouTube examples of chorale music, featuring different conferences based on different styles of music,” said West. “The students listen to two matchups per day, then vote. We know you can’t conduct business as usual for any subject, but especially subjects like music, art, home ec (economics), a lot of these elective subjects require hands-on activities, so it’s definitely outside-the-box stuff.”
Krisi Williams, who teaches chemistry and physics at Paulding High School, has made many adjustments the past few weeks.
“After the initial work of making sure our students have what they needed, and finding out what students don’t have access to Internet, a lot of high school teachers have group chatted or texted each other to see what each other is doing,” said Williams. “We’ve found that we’re all doing what works best for our students. For me, I have mostly juniors and seniors, and many of them make-up a large percentage of the ‘essential’ fast-food community.
“Many of my students work day shifts, so they interact much better at night, and many turn in assignments at 2 a.m. and want immediate feedback,” added Williams. “I can’t be available 24-7, so we’ve had to set office hours. Those first couple of weeks, because we miss our kids, we were more available, but we’ve had to set parameters. Zoom and Google Meet help, and I’m fortunate my content area has many outside support materials.”
The bottom line for these educators is that being away from school is difficult, and they worry about, and miss their students.
“It’s different to teach this way, it’s not straight hours like if we were in school, just different,” said Siler. “I miss my kids a ton. Our kids know the world is very different, and I worry for those who don’t have what they need while they’re away from school.”
Said Williams: “The hard thing is not being with my students. I have my AP (advanced placement chemistry) kids working so hard for their AP test, and when I’m in class I can call them out and make sure they’re doing what they need to do. Zoom helps, but it’s not the same.”
Added West: “I don’t want people to think this is a suitable replacement for what I do, this is me making due under incredible circumstances, and working a lot of hours to do it. There’s nothing that can replace the experience of making music together, but I want my students to have a positive experience.”
