It wasn’t until about two weeks ago that Holy Cross Catholic School educators Jodi Guilford and Dawn Rohn learned that they could host the second annual Summer Science Camp with STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) for students in prekindergarten through fifth grade.
However, after the state eased some regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it didn’t take long to fill the available slots for the camp (nine youth entering prekindergarten-first grade meet in the morning, with nine youth entering grades 2-5 meeting in the afternoon).
The camp is taking place this week at the school, located at 1745 S. Clinton St. in Defiance.
“We just found out not long ago that we could do the summer camp, so we decided to move forward with our plans and make it happen,” said Guilford, who serves as prekindergarten coordinator at Holy Cross. “We had a waiting list for our morning session, and we had no problem filling our afternoon session. We started off with a really nice age-appropriate book about the COVID-19 virus, and that went really well, considering how long kids have been out of school.
“After we read the story, we asked if the kids had any questions, concerns or worries,” continued Guilford. “After answering questions we told the kids we were going to do three things, have fun; love learning so that we can shine with Christ’s love for us so others could see it too; and have faith, knowing God will take care of us and help scientists work on a cure so we won’t have to worry about the virus.”
Activities during the week for the younger students include: learning about predators and prey by using recycled materials to design an animal that is well camouflaged. The teachers will hide the animals so that students can pretend they are predators to find their created prey; activities focused on magnets; and using properties of water to explore density, dissolving, and create a boat to hold Noah’s Ark animals.
Activities for the older students include: force and motion; sail cars; marble roll; creating their own roller coaster; animal adaptations; chemical, physical change; acid/base.
“It’s good to be back among all the smiling faces and all of the cheer,” said Rohn, who teaches third grade, third-grade social studies and third-fourth-grade science and math. “The kids were so excited to be here, and many of them were sad when they had to leave. It doesn’t take long to realize how much you miss them when you finally see them in person. It’s amazing to see them learning and exploring, I’m all about the exploring.”
Said Guilford: “We told the kids, it was God’s plan for us to be here together again, and I know Dawn and I are so overjoyed to do what we love to do. We’ve had so much positive feedback, and you can just see the excitement on the faces of children. In addition to learning, the social aspect of this for the kids has been so neat to see.”
Summer Science STEM camp at Holy Cross will conclude on Friday.
