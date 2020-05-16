Who is your hero? Do you know someone who has made an incredible impact on a person or community and deserves the recognition?

Beginning Monday, submissions are being accepted for local community heroes to be published in a Hometown Heroes section on July 3. Submit a photo of your Hometown Hero, along with a paragraph about how they have made an impact in your community, to www.crescent-news.com. We want to share the story behind your hero, so submit your information by May 30 for a chance to have your story included.

Not sure how to write about your hero? Here are some helpful tips:

• Start with who, what, when, where and how — Who is your hero? What town do they live in? How did they become a hero?

• Keep it simple — We will edit for grammar, so leave the editing to us.

• Quotes — If your hero knows you will be writing about them, ask them about their heroism and listen for a good quote.

• Submit a photo — Photos will make the story even better. Upload your hero’s photo to the submission form.

