Wall Street kicked off a busy week of corporate earnings with a broad rally Monday, the latest about-face for a market that has been unsteadily lurching between gains and losses in recent weeks.
The S&P 500 climbed 2.6%, more than recovering the ground it lost in a sell-off Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9% and the Nasdaq composite added 3.4%.
Nearly all of the stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 index rose, with technology and communications companies among the biggest gainers. Apple climbed 2.9% and Google’s parent company rose 3.7%.
Bond yields eased back from their multiyear highs and took some pressure off of stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, held steady at 4.02%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for future Federal Reserve action, fell to 4.46% from 4.50% late Friday.
U.K. government bonds rallied following news that the country’s new Treasury chief was abandoning nearly all of a series of unfunded tax cuts that had upset markets. Markets in Europe closed broadly higher and most markets in Asia gained ground. The price of U.S. crude oil edged lower.
The broader market is coming off an extremely volatile week that closed with most major indexes in the red. Including Monday, the S&P 500 has posted gains or losses of 2% or more six times so far this month.
“These are the kinds of things that you do see in a bear market,” said Tom Martin, senior portfolio manager with Globalt Investments. “Clearly, the markets are not well balanced because you’re getting this much volatility in stocks and bonds.”
The S&P 500 rose 94.88 points to 3,677.95. The Dow gained 550.99 points to 30,185.82, while the Nasdaq added 354.41 points to 10,675.80.
Traders also bid up small company stocks. The Russell 2000 index rose 53.35 points, or 3.2%, to 1,735.75.
The indexes remain sharply lower from where they were at the beginning of this year. The S&P 500 and Russell are down more than 22%, while the Nasdaq has slumped more than 31%. The Dow is off nearly 17%.
Investors are worried about hot Inflation and the potential for a recession to hit the U.S. and global economy. The big concern is the Fed’s aggressive policy to raise interest rates to cool inflation, which could go too far and slow the economy so much that it slips further.
