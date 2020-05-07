COLUMBUS — Ohio House of Representatives members convened here Wednesday and passed an amendment that seeks to reign in the Ohio director of health’s powers during the coronavirus situation.
Amended Senate Bill 1 — originally introduced last year by Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley to trim government regulations, but never coming up for a final vote — passed Wednesday 58-36 along party lines, just hours after it was approved by the House’s State and Local Government Committee.
The legislation now goes to the Republican-controlled Ohio Senate for consideration, perhaps next week.
Ohio 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance, a Republican who supported the amended bill, noted in a press release Wednesday afternoon that “under the legislation, the Ohio Department of Health director (Amy Acton) has the flexibility to respond to emergency health crises,” but the amendment “makes clear that power is not unlimited.”
The legislation would require the director to receive approval for extending emergency orders from the 10-person Joint Committee on Agency Rule Review. The existing panel is composed of five Ohio House members and five Ohio Senate members from each party.
And it is backdated to April 29, the day when Acton extended emergency orders in Ohio until May 29.
“This policy is a step in the right direction by ensuring Ohioans’ voices will be heard through their elected representatives,” Riedel stated in the press release. “It’s important we restore the necessary checks and balances in our government so in a time of crisis like we are currently experiencing, one person should not make decisions for the state without legislative oversight.”
In an interview Wednesday with The Crescent-News, Riedel said “this is our way finally to give a voice back to Ohioans through our legislators.”
However, passage in the Senate is no sure thing, according to Riedel, who gave it a “50/50” chance there. And Gov. Mike DeWine’s office already has promised to veto any such legislation, according to a Columbus television station.
“I would expect fully a veto if it gets to him,” said Riedel.
Supporters would need a three-fifths majority in each chamber to override that.
In the House, which has 99 seats, 60 votes would be needed. In the Senate, which has 24 members, 15 votes would be needed.
The House has a 61-38 Republican majority while Republicans control the Senate by a 24-9 count. If the votes exist to override the governor’s veto — minus an emergency clause requiring broader support — the legislation would only become law after 90 days.
The Senate isn’t expected to meet until next week, at the earliest.
Senate Republicans gave strong support to Senate Bill 1 last year, which was introduced by McColley to reduce government regulations in Ohio. But the legislation never got out of a House committee because, according to Riedel, Speaker Larry Householder didn’t bring it forward.
Like Riedel, Householder has been a critic of the state’s handling of certain aspects of the coronavirus situation. But Riedel believes Householder helped bring Senate Bill 1 to fruition in the House now because he understood that Republican support in the Senate on the amendment only would be lukewarm.
Republican senators overwhelming supported Senate Bill 1 last year.
“I do think Larry supports the core of the bill (regulatory reform),” said Riedel. “... He was going to move it forward, but he was not in any sort of hurry, just waiting for the right time to move it forward. ... The reason we didn’t introduce a bill by itself is because Larry understands more than likely the Senate would not support it by itself.”
Because the General Assembly has not been meeting, Householder’s leadership team had been in communication on the matter this past weekend with legislators, according to Riedel. He said he was part of those communications as well as House Republican caucus discussions on the topic Tuesday in Columbus.
“I was on the phone with five other Republicans (during the weekend) trying to come up with ideas on how to reign in Amy Acton’s power,” he said.
The original Senate Bill 1 introduced by McColley proposed that government regulations be reduced by 30% over three years. That remained in the legislation approved Wednesday by the House, while some portions had been added to Ohio’s most recent two-year budget bill.
During an interview Wednesday evening, McColley said he was pleased that his original bill passed to trim “burdensome government regulations at a time when it’s very important to restart our economy.” And he added that “the House took the appropriate step of addressing the executive orders coming out of the Ohio Department of Health. Our government is not set up for one branch to disrupt the lives and businesses of the general public of Ohio for this long without a check and balance from another branch. It’s important to restore that balance.”
McColley appealed to fellow Senate members to pass the amendment, saying “I’m personally calling on my colleagues in the Senate to concur with the House changes and to hopefully do so with the requisite amount of votes to show we have enough to override the veto.”
