WILLIAMS CENTER — A Defiance County man was reported stabbed early Sunday morning near here. The alleged perpetrator also was injured following the incident by law enforcement.
According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a report of a stabbing at 01054 Ney-Williams Center Road at 1:47 a.m.
Upon arrival, deputies located the victim, Michael Harris, 43, of 01054 Ney-Williams Center Road. During the incident, the alleged perpetrator, Clarence Thigpen, 38, Kalamazoo, Mich., was engaged by deputies. During this altercation, a deputy discharged his weapon, striking Thigpen.
Harris was transported from the scene to a hospital in Indiana by air ambulance. Thigpen was transported to Community Hospital and Wellness Center, Bryan, before being transferred to a hospital in Toledo by air ambulance. Harris was reported in stable condition. Thigpen was reported in critical, but stable condition.
The incident is an active investigation being conducted by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal investigation, along with the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office.
Assisting at the scene were Williams County EMS, Sherwood EMS, the prosecutor’s office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol's Defiance post.
