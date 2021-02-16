St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Defiance has announced it will not host in-person worship for Ash Wednesday due this week's snow storm.
Instead, a pre-recorded Ash Wednesday service will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday on the church's Facebook page and YouTube channel.
To access the service on YouTube, go to https://youtu.be/PEA6yhjttHo; to access the service on Facebook, go to https://www.facebook.com/defiancestpauls.
