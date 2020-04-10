NAPOLEON — In a world of COVID-19, it’s too easy to fall down the proverbial “rabbit hole” on information overload and to feel hopeless. The youth ministry program at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Napoleon understands the problem, and has been posting daily videos using the hashtag #voicesofcomfort.
Most of the videos have been recorded by St. Paul youth group members, however, #voicesofcomfort videos have come in from individuals in Texas, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Missouri and Michigan.
In addition, a nurse in New York City has also lent her voice to help comfort others.
“I’m pretty blessed to know great people in other areas of the country who I can ask to do this,” said Joshua Gerken, director of Christian education at St. Paul Lutheran Church. “I’ve been at St. Paul for 15 years, so I know youth that are spread out across the country.
“When all of this began, it was very clear we would need to hear the comfort that God can provide,” added Gerken. “It can’t just be me on all of the videos, so I started reaching out to current youth, former youth and other people I know asking them to answer one simple question, ‘How has God given you comfort at this time or in the past?’”
Gerken was surprised to see the hashtag, #voicesofcomfort, used so little during a time when it is needed, but he’s glad to use it for this video project.
He went on to explain that videos that are posted range from 45 seconds to three minutes.
Videos are posted each day, many times twice a day, on the St. Paul youth ministry Instagram account, SPLYouthNap, and its YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/user/StPaulYouth, as well as Gerken’s personal Instagram account, Joshuagerken.
So far, videos have been shared more than 100 times, with well over 10,000 views across all platforms.
“Each perspective is different just like our voices, yet the comfort of God is the same, which has made this so much more powerful,” said Gerken. “It’s amazing to see the comments and messages people send, thanking us for the messages of comfort. A common theme in the messages is, if these young people can stay strong and find comfort in these times, I can too.”
One of the voices that resonated with many people is that of Amelia Hinkelman, a St. Paul Lutheran School and Napoleon High School alumni, who currently resides in New York City and works as a Registered Nurse (RN).
Her message of “Love Thy Neighbor” as her motivation to get up each morning and go to work caring for those in the COVID-19 hotbed of New York City was simple and inspiring.
“When Amelia sent me the message, she apologized for it being late and in her words, ‘not good,’ which is her, because she is just an amazing young woman,” said Gerken. “Once I watched it, my response was short and simple to Amelia, ‘Thank you and Powerful.’
“This is the time to not fall away but pull together, especially for youth, which is why we are doing this and so much more,” added Gerken. “We all need to hear God’s comforting voice in the midst of this.”
The St. Paul youth ministry program will continue this series, as well as post devotions, Bible studies, children’s messages, crafts and many other resources online at the website, stpaulnapoleon.org, and on Instagram and Youtube.
For more information, call 419-592-3535.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.