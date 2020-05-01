St. John Lutheran teacher visit

Students from St. John Lutheran School in Defiance have been receiving deliveries throughout the extended time off. Along with the daily online recorded lessons and live video chats with students and parents, the students have also received extra books to read, art materials, and science lab and school supplies. Pictured on their front porch are Shawn and Lauren Booher with their first grade daughter, Faythe. First-grade teacher Jan McGhee (right) has made three personal mid-yard visits with her students.