St. John Catholic Church bell tower

St. John Catholic Church in Defiance has announced that from Palm Sunday (this past Sunday) to Easter Sunday (this Sunday), its church bell will ring at 7 p.m. each evening in support and appreciation for all dedicated health care workers. People who hear the bell are asked to say a prayer for doctors, nurses and all health care workers who are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. This is in conjunction with an effort that started in St. Marys and is spreading to many communities in northwest Ohio.

 Photo courtesy of St. John Catholic Church

