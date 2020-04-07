St. John Catholic Church in Defiance has announced that from Palm Sunday (this past Sunday) to Easter Sunday (this Sunday), its church bell will ring at 7 p.m. each evening in support and appreciation for all dedicated health care workers. People who hear the bell are asked to say a prayer for doctors, nurses and all health care workers who are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. This is in conjunction with an effort that started in St. Marys and is spreading to many communities in northwest Ohio.