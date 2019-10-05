(BPT) — A balanced aesthetic across styles creates a truly sophisticated kitchen design. Bring this concept to life with contemporary nuances that complete a space and complement an overall traditional tone. From spatial layout to thoughtful fittings, merge design influences to elevate the heart of the home and achieve an altogether stately elegance.
Contemporary classic
Embrace classicism while maintaining a modern overtone and celebrate the kitchen as a true focal point with an open concept, removing barriers to free the space and framing it with a wide archway trimmed with intricate crown molding. With an eye for pragmatism, add bold design elements. Consider a custom-built kitchen island with integrated plush, tufted velvet bench seating for an air of stately elegance, or a bespoke canopy that conceals the range hood while making a structural statement. Ground the aesthetic in darker tones, such as a deep Aegean blue or juniper green for a rich and dignified quality, and offset with contemporary components, such as deep-veined marble countertops or unexpected skylight windows.
Exquisitely balanced
Balance is key in sophisticated kitchen design, whether referring to spatial balance or the perfect blend of form and function. Make calculated design choices to anchor the room. For instance, book-match marble countertops for symmetrical impact, creating a strikingly beautiful center point, or further institute the equilibrium and crown the room with a tiered-ring chandelier directly above. Meanwhile, consider dark maple or walnut chevron floors to provide a warm elegance and classic foundation for contrast.
Elegant craftsmanship
To achieve a true sense of stately luxury, incorporate elements of craftsmanship and customization throughout the kitchen. Integrate panel-ready appliances to streamline the aesthetic and seamlessly unify the room with Shaker-style cabinetry, or recall the architecture of classic hardware with the Rook Kitchen Collection by Brizo. Providing a sense of visual intrigue, the newly configured Articulating Bridge Faucet adds a layer of refined sophistication for an elevated kitchen space. Carry craftsman style through even the seemingly minute details and select artisanal accessories, from coordinating drawer pulls and cabinet handles within the Rook Kitchen Collection, to a hammered, copper-framed mirror for a harmonious design.
Dignified details
Complete the space with accent elements to culminate a sophisticated look and feel, identifying finishing touches that take the design beyond the expected. Ground the kitchen island with hand-carved, understated corbels to augment a classic aesthetic, or modernize the space with an antiqued mirror tile backsplash next to a quartered, swept head window for the perfect juxtaposition of forward-thinking traditionalism. As a space is coming together, contemplate subtle yet distinguishing enhancements. Place a light, white oak backing inside kitchen cabinetry and showcase the grain through bubble-glass doors, or take a creative approach to lighting and integrate floor fixtures for a soft, unexpected glow to elevate the overall kitchen experience.
