Offices are closed:

All local Social Security offices are now closed to the public for in-person service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices also will continue to provide critical services over the phone.

Online services are available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card and print a benefit verification letter. For more information, visit the online frequently asked questions section at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.

