• Region
Offices are closed:
All local Social Security offices are now closed to the public for in-person service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Its secure and convenient online services remain available at www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices also will continue to provide critical services over the phone.
Online services are available at www.socialsecurity.gov/onlineservices. You can apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits online, check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card and print a benefit verification letter. For more information, visit the online frequently asked questions section at www.socialsecurity.gov/ask.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.