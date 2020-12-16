Since Monday, the Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) has reported eight additional deaths related to COVID-19. That takes the current total up to 63 deaths as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The individuals were a female in her 90s, a male in his 90s, a female in her 80s and three males in their 80s, all with underlying health conditions, a male in his 80s and a male in his 90s.
These cases were previously reported by the Ohio Department of Health and Defiance County Health Department when initially confirmed, noted Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken.
DCGHD also is reporting an increase of 57 lab-confirmed cases, nine probable cases, five cases hospitalized, and 16 cases recovered from Tuesday at 1 p.m. to Wednesday at 1 p.m.
There are currently 818 active cases in the county, up from 773 active cases reported on Tuesday.
