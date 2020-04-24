AYERSVILLE — “I think people want to get out and worship together, safely, and this is a great way for them to do it.”
Those words from Pastor Mo Dunn of Ayersville United Methodist Church (UMC), and Trinity UMC in Defiance, help describe the drive-up worship service the sister churches will host tonight at 6 p.m. at Ayersville UMC, located at 27728 Defiance-Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road.
After reading about other churches in the Defiance six-county area worshiping the same way, Dunn felt it would be good to gather people together in a time where many are isolated, and do not have access to online church services.
“I think so many people miss getting together for church, especially our senior citizens, many of whom don’t have WiFi or access or a computer,” said Dunn. “I’ve been hearing throughout the church closure that people miss each other, and I think that demonstrates the value of family time at church.
“We have friends from a church in Waterville that are helping to make this happen, and we can’t thank them enough,” added Dunn. “They’re bringing what we need to broadcast to a radio station in people’s cars, they’re bringing the sound system ... we’re very appreciative for all their help.”
Dunn shared that a flatbed trailer will be set up between the basketball poles at the back of the Ayersville UMC parking lot, and that a canopy tent will be set up in case of rain. There will be people in masks toward the entrance of the parking lot who will pass out bulletins with information about how to hear the service, and they also will pass out small wooden crosses to attendees.
In addition, people coming to the service are asked to keep their windows up if possible, leave a parking space in-between cars if possible, and people attending in taller vehicles are asked to park back by the church, which is where the back row of the service will be. Envelopes for tithing will be passed out, and people who want to tithe can drop off their envelopes after service in the “Ayersville UMC” or “Trinity UMC” buckets.
“There are a lot of churches that are doing this now, and from what I’m seeing and hearing, people are eager to get out and worship,” said Dunn. “This service will feature worship, some special worship and will probably last about 45 minutes or so. Again, there is just such an enthusiasm for people to do something together that’s church related.
“Right now, our churches are closed for worship until May 3, but even moving forward after that, we’re not sure what church is going to look like,” continued Dunn. “We think this drive-up service will probably be a one-time thing, we plan to still have online services into May, and then we’ll see what the governor has to say. Hopefully we can get back to church sometime in mid-May, but even then there will be social distancing and probably people wearing masks.”
For more information about the drive-up service, go to ayersvillechurch.com.
