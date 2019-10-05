(BPT) — Do you have a bathroom that’s starting to look a little dated and drab, but perhaps doesn’t need a complete remodel? If you’re craving a change, you can update the space’s style with a few strategic steps. Not only will you elevate the appearance of your bathroom, but you’ll be boosting your home’s value as well.
Here are five ideas for updating your bathroom space with fashion and function in mind:
Flooring replacement
The floor in your bathroom gets used and abused, with frequent foot traffic as well as moisture from baths and showers. Replacing the flooring gives the space a noticeable face-lift. New tile is always a great choice for the bathroom, with options in virtually every shade, so you can select a new color palette if you please. Add a heated floor element to give the space upscale appeal. Not into tile? An alternative is luxury vinyl flooring that gives the illusion of wood but with better durability.
Vanity upgrades
Your vanity is a main focal point of the bathroom, but replacing the entire unit is costly and difficult. One way to update a vanity is to replace the top portion with a durable material, such as granite, quartz, marble or concrete. This can change the entire look of the vanity and update it with modern style. Want to go one step further? Consider updating the hardware as well. By replacing the handles and knobs you are enhancing the look of the piece while adding to the overall aesthetic of the room.
Mirror and lighting
One of the hottest trends in bathroom design right now is lighted mirrors, adding both elegance and function to a bathroom. Upgrade your mirror to a new Sunfield Lighted Mirror from Sterling Plumbing and you’ll enjoy natural, purposeful lighting in a sleek design. Sunfield lighted mirrors create a flood of natural light from the perimeter of the mirror with a true-to-daylight Color Rendering Index (CRI) greater than 90, providing accurate reflection and color representation. Learn more at www.sterlingplumbing.com.
Shower style
Replacing the shower is a massive project, but if you want to update the style with less effort, replace the shower curtain or door. If you have a shower door, it can be difficult to keep the glass clean and eliminate water deposits that build up over time. A new crystal-clear door from your local home improvement store will add a clean, updated look to the space. If you have a curtain, swap out old material for one in a fresh hue that evokes just the right feel for the space.
Linens and rugs
Last but not least, to update the style of your bathroom space, don’t forget about fresh linens. New hand towels, bath towels, rugs and more in a coordinating color will update the visual appearance of the room in an instant. Simply swap out new for old and you’ll not only love the look, but there’s something luxurious about wrapping yourself up in a fresh plush towel after a long bath or shower.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.