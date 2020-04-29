(BPT) — Arthritis joint pain is a daily reality for millions of people in the United States. For some, this pain is temporary due to an injury, but for others, it can be a persistent and even debilitating symptom of arthritis.
Osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, affecting more than 30 million adults in the United States1. About one in four adults report experiencing severe joint pain related to arthritis, and nearly half of adults with arthritis experience persistent pain2.
Whether your arthritis pain is temporary or ongoing, it’s important to take steps to alleviate discomfort. We may not realize how much joy comes from the simplest everyday movements, until pain gets in the way. Here are four simple tips that may help lessen your arthritis joint pain so you can feel better and keep moving.
1. Use hot and cold therapy
Applying hot and cold compresses to your joints can help provide some much-needed relief. When joints feel stiff, use heat to help them relax and feel more agile. A morning bath or shower can make a world of difference for stiff joints after sleeping. For joint pain that involves swelling and inflammation, look to incorporate cold therapy into your routine. For instance, if your knee is sore and looks puffy, apply a cold compress or bag of frozen veggies wrapped in a towel.
2. Move your body
If you have arthritis symptoms, including wrist, hand or knee pain, the idea of getting up and exercising may seem counterintuitive. However, thoughtfully moving your body helps increase blood flow to joints and stretches muscles and ligaments, which can provide some relief. Regular movement helps increase flexibility while also building muscle, which is important for the health of the joints.
3. Use over-the-counter medicines
If you want an alternative to taking pills to manage pain, there is now an effective topical arthritis pain relief solution available without a prescription. The FDA recently approved Voltaren Arthritis Pain as the first and only full prescription-strength topical nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) gel available over the counter for the treatment of arthritis pain in adults in the hand, wrist, elbow, foot, ankle or knee. Visit www.voltarengel.com/what-is-voltaren/ now to preorder Voltaren Arthritis Pain (available nationwide next month). If you order now through May 12, 100% of profits from pre-order will be donated to the Arthritis Foundation to provide virtual care and connection for their patient community*. Additionally, for every donation made to the Arthritis Foundation between May 13 and May 31 in support of its goal to provide virtual care and connection to their patient community and mission, Voltaren will match up to $100,000.
4. Add glucosamine and omega-3s to your diet
Fish oil has been studied for dozens of inflammatory and autoimmune disorders, according to the Arthritis Foundation3. You can get the omega-3s by taking a high-quality fish oil supplement. Look for fish oil options with at least 30% EPA and DHA (both types of omega-3s). According to the Arthritis Foundation, taking up to 2.6 grams EPA/DHA twice a day may help relieve osteoarthritis pain.
If arthritis joint pain is a part of your life, try these simple strategies at home to help movement so you can live a full, healthy life.
