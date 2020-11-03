WAUSEON — In the only county-wide race for office, Republican Joe Short defeated Independent candidate Becky Thatcher for Fulton County commissioner. Short totaled 14,357 votes to 7,028 for Thatcher and will take the seat held by Bill Rufenacht, who decided not to seek reelection.
The election results aren't official until being certified by the county's election board during a meeting on Nov. 17.
Turnout among the county's 29,495 registered voters was approximately 76%, with just more than 43% of voters in the county taking advantage of mail-in and early voting opportunities. In all, 22,529 cast ballots in the county.
Unofficial Fulrton County results on Tuesday:
Federal offices
President
Joe Biden, D.........6,545
Howie Hawkins, I....68
Jo Jorgensen, Lib.......290
√Donald Trump, R-inc...15,396
six write-ins...
U.S. 5th District
congressman
√Bob Latta, R-inc.......16,620
Nick Rubando, D......5,319
State offices
81st District state rep.
√Jim Hoops, R.......5,769
Janet Breneman, write-in....213
State Board of Education,
1st District
√Diana Fessler.......5,130
Ohio Supreme Court, justice
√Sharon Kennedy, inc........11,947
John O'Donnell........6,893
Ohio Supreme Court, justice
Judith French.......8,753
√Jennifer Brunner.......9,406
6th District Court of Appeals judge
Myron Duhart, D....7,177
√Charles Sulek, R.....9,060
6th District Court of Appeals judge
√Thomas Osowik, D-inc...15,388
County offices
Commissioner
√Joe Short, R.......14,357
Becky Thatcher, I.....7,028
Commissioner
√Jon Rupp, R-inc.18,291
Juvenile/probate judge
√Michael Bumb, R-inc...16,914
Prosecuting attorney
√Scott Haselman, R-inc.....18,463
Clerk of courts
√Tracy Zuver, R-inc........18,409
Sheriff
√Roy Miller, R-inc........19,178
Recorder
√Wendy Hardy, R-inc.......18,372
Treasurer
√Char Lee, R-inc....18,201
Engineer
√Frank Onweller, R-inc.....18,505
Coroner
√Rick Yoder, R-inc...18,597
Tax, ballot issues
Delta Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for recreation: yes, 884; no, 581
Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article III, Sec. 3.04 of the village charter to correct a typograhpical error: yes, 1,026; no, 390
Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article III, Sec. 3.07 of the village charter concerning council vacancies: yes, 963; no, 450
Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article IV, Sec. 4.03 of the village charter concerning the mayoral residency requirement: yes, 1,216; no, 204
Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article V, Sec. 5.01 of the village charter concerning the residency requirement for the village administrator: yes, 1,036; no, 359
Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article VII, Sec. 7.01 of the village charter concerning the residency requirement for the director finance: yes, 1,033; no, 353
Amboy Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and rescue: yes, 762; no, 216
Chesterfield Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for road construction and repair: yes, 336; no, 151
Chesterfield Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and rescue: yes, 365; no, 119
Clinton East: a local Sunday sales option for wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m.-midnight by American Winery Ltd., 15119 U.S. 20A, Wauseon: yes, 468; no, 191
Lyons Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses: yes, 171; no, 94
Metamora Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation: yes, 179; no, 93
Pike-Delta-York Local Schools: an additional 1%, five-year income tax for current expenses: yes, 1,684; no, 2,272
Royalton Township: a 1.8-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection; and an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for maintaining and operating township cemeteries: yes, 453; no, 333
Wauseon City: a five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation with a reduction of 0.6-mill, leaving a final rate of 2 mills: yes, 2,292; no, 934
Wauseon Exempted Village Schools: a property tax substitute with a final rate of 3.87 mills for a continuing period of time: yes, 2,896; no, 2,031
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.