WAUSEON — In the only county-wide race for office, Republican Joe Short defeated Independent candidate Becky Thatcher for Fulton County commissioner. Short totaled 14,357 votes to 7,028 for Thatcher and will take the seat held by Bill Rufenacht, who decided not to seek reelection.

The election results aren't official until being certified by the county's election board during a meeting on Nov. 17.

Turnout among the county's 29,495 registered voters was approximately 76%, with just more than 43% of voters in the county taking advantage of mail-in and early voting opportunities. In all, 22,529 cast ballots in the county.

Unofficial Fulrton County results on Tuesday:

Federal offices

President

Joe Biden, D.........6,545

Howie Hawkins, I....68

Jo Jorgensen, Lib.......290

√Donald Trump, R-inc...15,396

six write-ins...

U.S. 5th District

congressman

√Bob Latta, R-inc.......16,620

Nick Rubando, D......5,319

State offices

81st District state rep.

√Jim Hoops, R.......5,769

Janet Breneman, write-in....213

State Board of Education,

1st District

√Diana Fessler.......5,130

Ohio Supreme Court, justice

√Sharon Kennedy, inc........11,947

John O'Donnell........6,893

Ohio Supreme Court, justice

Judith French.......8,753

√Jennifer Brunner.......9,406

6th District Court of Appeals judge

Myron Duhart, D....7,177

√Charles Sulek, R.....9,060

6th District Court of Appeals judge

√Thomas Osowik, D-inc...15,388

County offices

Commissioner

√Joe Short, R.......14,357

Becky Thatcher, I.....7,028

Commissioner

√Jon Rupp, R-inc.18,291

Juvenile/probate judge

√Michael Bumb, R-inc...16,914

Prosecuting attorney

√Scott Haselman, R-inc.....18,463

Clerk of courts

√Tracy Zuver, R-inc........18,409

Sheriff

√Roy Miller, R-inc........19,178

Recorder

√Wendy Hardy, R-inc.......18,372

Treasurer

√Char Lee, R-inc....18,201

Engineer

√Frank Onweller, R-inc.....18,505

Coroner

√Rick Yoder, R-inc...18,597

Tax, ballot issues

Delta Village: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for recreation: yes, 884; no, 581

Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article III, Sec. 3.04 of the village charter to correct a typograhpical error: yes, 1,026; no, 390

Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article III, Sec. 3.07 of the village charter concerning council vacancies: yes, 963; no, 450

Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article IV, Sec. 4.03 of the village charter concerning the mayoral residency requirement: yes, 1,216; no, 204

Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article V, Sec. 5.01 of the village charter concerning the residency requirement for the village administrator: yes, 1,036; no, 359

Delta Village: a proposed amendment of Article VII, Sec. 7.01 of the village charter concerning the residency requirement for the director finance: yes, 1,033; no, 353

Amboy Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and rescue: yes, 762; no, 216

Chesterfield Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for road construction and repair: yes, 336; no, 151

Chesterfield Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire and rescue: yes, 365; no, 119

Clinton East: a local Sunday sales option for wine and mixed beverages between 10 a.m.-midnight by American Winery Ltd., 15119 U.S. 20A, Wauseon: yes, 468; no, 191

Lyons Village: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses: yes, 171; no, 94

Metamora Village: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation: yes, 179; no, 93

Pike-Delta-York Local Schools: an additional 1%, five-year income tax for current expenses: yes, 1,684; no, 2,272

Royalton Township: a 1.8-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection; and an additional 1-mill, five-year levy for maintaining and operating township cemeteries: yes, 453; no, 333

Wauseon City: a five-year renewal levy for parks and recreation with a reduction of 0.6-mill, leaving a final rate of 2 mills: yes, 2,292; no, 934

Wauseon Exempted Village Schools: a property tax substitute with a final rate of 3.87 mills for a continuing period of time: yes, 2,896; no, 2,031

Load comments