Gloria Shininger was the grand prize winner of The Crescent-News‘ 2019 Recipe Challenge. Winners were announced Wednesdaay evening during the annual event.
Shininger took top honors with her recipe for Crisp Apple Cashew Salad, which took top honors in this year’s salads category.
She was one of 15 finalists.
Other category winners were:
• The winner in the appetizers category was Courtenay McMichael for her Sweet Chili Chicken Pinwheels.
• Winning the entrees category was Angela Ballard for her Freezer Friendly Taco and Rice Bake.
• Winning the sides category was Maria Gomez for her Easy Cheesy Twice Baked Potatoes.
• Taking first place in the desserts category was Michelle Russell for her Pumpkin Bars.
• The People’s Choice winner was Courtenay McMichael.
The event took place at Westside Hall in Defiance, with 235 guests enjoying a meal consisting of the winning recipes in the categories of appetizers, salads, entrees, sides and desserts.
Judges were Christina Colburn, owner and chef at The Rumor Mill; Kelly McKenney, owner and chef at Jewell Cafe; and Illa Rush, owner and chef at Vagabond Village.
Cash prizes for category winners was $100, with the grand prize winner earning an additional $300 and the people’s choice winner taking home an additional $100.
The Crescent-News selected the PATH Center as its charity partner for the annual event.
In addition to a cash donation to the PATH Center from the receipts of special events held during the evening, guests were encouraged to bring non-perishable canned goods to the event. St. John Lutheran Church Boy Scout Troop 75 collected a total of 1,399 food items which will be distributed to food pantries throughout Defiance County.
The annual recipe tab, which includes the winning recipes and others submitted by readers, will be included in the Nov. 14 edition of The Crescent-News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.