SHERWOOD — During its meeting on Monday, Sherwood village officials thanked residents for their support and passage of the village’s new fire levy.
The levy, which passed 74-59, will bring in an additional 1 mill for 10 years for additional fire protection and EMS services.
Officials also noted that a fire grant the village had received will be able to be transferred and used for future projects.
In other business, council:
• received a $200 donation from the Old Timers Club for village Christmas lights and decorations.
• held a second reading for an ordinance for changes amending the use and service of municipal water service.
• learned that the village administrator has received an estimate for village office roof repair from Richland Roofing.
• learned that workers are waiting on 1-inch and larger water meters to come in. The wait will cause a delay in charging for meters.
• learned that new outdoor lighting for the Crystal Fountain Auditorium should be installed on Nov. 29. Officials are hoping to do a floor repair project in the auditorium in 2020.
• discussed enclosing the shelter house at Moats Park for additional storage and agreed to look into obtaining materials for the project.
• learned that the village’s part-time maintenance position has been filled by Mike Gregg. Gregg will replace Jack Stant, who was elected mayor earlier this month.
• reminded property owners that they are responsible for the cleaning and maintaining of sidewalks during snow events this winter. Residents also were reminded that during times of snowfall that accumulates to at least two inches, that there will be a parking ban in the village.
• reminded residents of the compost truck availability every Wednesday in front of the village office. Officials noted that started in December the truck will be available on an as-needed basis and residents are required to register in the office before dumping compost and that no trash is to be placed in the truck.
• noted that the village office will be closed the week of Dec. 9, Dec. 23-25 and Jan. 1.
• reminded the public of upcoming events, including: the food pantry on Nov. 20 from 8-10 a.m.; a flea market at Crystal Fountain Auditorium on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. with concessions available; the Fairview Chorus caroling event on Dec. 6; Santa arriving at the VFW on Dec. 14; and a Christmas program at the Crystal Fountain Auditorium on Dec. 15.
• learned that the village’s box truck recently sold.
• heard from park board officials that they are currently going through items and having discussions for Christmas decorations and that they will be decorating the village on Dec. 1. Park officials also discussed a possible fundraising project with local students to collect bottle caps which can then be used to make benches. Park officials also discussed a possible grant to help obtain a handicap swing.
• learned of a possible Fall Fest in October to replace the village’s homecoming.
• discussed a pair of nuisances in the village.
• learned that crews are waiting for the new posts to be delivered before putting up the new signs on Lawrence Street.
• discussed handicapped parking options within the village.
• changed December’s meeting to Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.