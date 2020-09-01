Carousel - COVID-19

The Defiance County General Health District (DCGHD) is reporting an additional death related to COVID-19.

The individual was a male in his 30s. The case was previously reported by the Ohio Department of Health and Defiance County Health Department when it was initially confirmed. The department does not release any identifiable information about the patient to respect the family’s privacy.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends during this time of loss,” said Defiance County Health commissioner Jamie Gerken.

DCGHD is reporting an increase of two lab confirmed cases, and one death from Aug. 31-Sept. 1.

To date, there have been 198 lab-confirmed cases in the county and 13 probable cases for a total of 211 as of 1 p.m. Tuesday.

