When it comes to preparing a meal and side dishes for your holiday gathering, it’s important to put a good plan together to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy.
COVID Risks
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is currently no evidence to suggest that handling food or eating is associated with directly spreading COVID-19. It is possible, however, that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object, including food or utensils.
It will be important this year to limit crowding in areas where food is served. This means designating one person to dispense food individually to plates and avoiding dessert or drink stations.
The server should remember to always keep a minimum of a 6-foot distance from the person whom they are serving.
COVID Safety Tips
Here are a few tips for ensuring a safe, delicious holiday meal.
• Limit people going in and out of the areas where food is being prepared.
• Wear a mask while preparing food for or serving food to others.
• Encourage guests to bring food and drinks for themselves; avoid potluck style meals.
• Consider using single-use options for condiments and utensils.
• Make sure everyone washes their hands with soap and water for 20 seconds before and after preparing, serving and eating food.
• Wash dishes in the dishwasher or with hot, soapy water immediately following the gathering.
Additional Precautions
Outside of the threat of COVID, there are many other safety precautions to take when preparing and serving your holiday meal. No matter how many people will be at your holiday gathering, it is always important to follow food safety practices to reduce the risk of illness from common food-borne germs.
Here are a few additional tips from the CDC:
• Cook food thoroughly. Meat, chicken, turkey, seafood and eggs can carry germs that cause food poisoning, so use a food thermometer to ensure these foods have been cooked to a safe internal temperature.
• Keep food out of the “danger zone” — between 40 degrees Fahrenheit and 140 degrees Fahrenheit— which is where bacteria can grow rapidly.
• After food is cooked, keep hot food hot and cold food cold. Refrigerate or freeze any perishable food within two hours.
