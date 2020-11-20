COLUMBUS — State Senators Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, and Kristina Roegner, R-Hudson, announced today the passage of Senate Bill 311 out of the Ohio House. The bill would clarify the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) ability to issue mandatory quarantine or isolation orders during crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.
"By voting for Senate Bill 311 the House voted to restore checks and balances and the natural separation of powers in our state government, while still acknowledging the executive branch has a role to play in public health emergencies." McColley said. "I thank my colleagues in the House for their support of this bill."
Senate Bill 311 would still allow ODH to issue quarantine and isolation orders to protect Ohioans during times of a pandemic, but the orders would only apply to those who are sick or who have been directly exposed to the disease.
"Quarantine and isolation are extremely serious actions with far reaching ramifications and should be used as intended, only for people who have been diagnosed with a particular disease or those directly exposed to a disease," Roegner said. "Furthermore, the Department of Health was granted its power long ago by the General Assembly and it is appropriate for the members of Ohio’s General Assembly, elected by the citizens of Ohio, to weigh in when actions taken by the state have such powerful consequences."
Senate Bill 311 also provides additional legislative oversight over ODH quarantine and isolation orders by giving the General Assembly the ability to rescind the orders through the adoption of a concurrent resolution.
The bill will now go to Governor Mike DeWine for consideration.
Earlier Thursday, Gov. DeWine announced his intenetion to veto Senate Bill 311 if passed by the General Assembly.
"Imagine if a country hostile to the United States smuggles a biological agent into our state and unleashes it in Ohio — our state would need to respond quickly to quarantine the area to stop its spread," said DeWine. "This bill would make Ohio slow to respond in a crisis and would put our citizens in severe danger. I've always listened to the advice of experts, and the experts are telling me this is a dangerous idea. Doctors, nurses, and scientists have all advised me that this bill would do great harm if it became law."
