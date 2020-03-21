The Defiance County General Health District is reporting a second positive test result for COVID-19 in Defiance County on Saturday. It was originally thought that the person was a Williams County resident.
After further investigation with the Williams County Health Department, it was determined that the person resides in Defiance County.
"Williams County Health Department notified us this morning of an individual who tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, the case investigation and contact tracing will be done by the Defiance County Health Department," said Stacy Lucas, director of nursing at the Defiance department. "We know this is a scary, difficult time for our community. Our communicable disease staff is following the guidelines as we always do with any infectious disease. We are working with the Ohio Department of Health, as well as our health care partners to work as efficiently as possible to handle each case and their close contacts."
"A second case in Defiance County further indicates community spread in our area," said Jamie Gerken, health commissioner. "It is important to listen to the advice of Gov. Mike DeWine and our Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton. "Stay home if you are able, the more social distancing we can do, the better equipped we are to slow down the spread of this virus."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.