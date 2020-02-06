HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday evening as part of an investigation into a break-in and theft at a village business.

According to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of East Smith Street in connection with an investigation into the break-in and theft.

Officers also found suspected methamphetamine inside the residence, and the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit was called in to assist officers with an additional search warrant being served for drugs of abuse. Approximately 5 grams of suspected methamphetamine were found.

David Piasecki, 49, Sherwood, was charged with community control violations and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.

Three other individuals found in the home are facing criminal charges and a case file will be presented to the Defiance County prosecutor's office for review.

Assisting in the investigation were the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and the Defiance County Adult Probation ISP Unit.

The case remains under investigation.

Load comments