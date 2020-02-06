HICKSVILLE — Hicksville Police Department served a search warrant Wednesday evening as part of an investigation into a break-in and theft at a village business.
According to Hicksville Police Chief Mark Denning, at 8:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at a home in the 500 block of East Smith Street in connection with an investigation into the break-in and theft.
Officers also found suspected methamphetamine inside the residence, and the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit was called in to assist officers with an additional search warrant being served for drugs of abuse. Approximately 5 grams of suspected methamphetamine were found.
David Piasecki, 49, Sherwood, was charged with community control violations and taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker.
Three other individuals found in the home are facing criminal charges and a case file will be presented to the Defiance County prosecutor's office for review.
Assisting in the investigation were the Defiance County Sheriff's Office and the Defiance County Adult Probation ISP Unit.
The case remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.