FORT JENNINGS — The search for a missing 5-year-old autistic boy continues in Putnam County, dragging into the second day for the family and emergency personnel.
At 3:09 p.m. Wednesday, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office received a call about the missing boy, Isaac Schroeder, from 21862 Putnam County Road S, in the vicinity of the Auglaize River in Fort Jennings.
Isaac is the son of Sarah and Austin Schroeder. He was wearing only his Thomas the Train underwear at the time he walked away from the home, likely through a garage door.
A press conference was held Thursday morning in Fort Jennings Park to update the public and media on the overnight search. A second press conference was held at 4 p.m. Thursday, noting that the search is still ongoing.
Capt. Brad Brubaker of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office shared that Isaac's mother called reporting that her son was missing from the house.
"Deputies were immediately dispatched, along with Fort Jennings and Kalida police departments," said Brubaker. "Also sent to the scene were Fort Jennings Fire Department and Ottoville EMS. Once on the scene, first responders began searching inside the residence, as well as a shed on the property. Neighbors in the area also were asked to check their properties and vehicles for Isaac.
"Also due to the Auglaize River being adjacent to the property, additional fire departments with watercraft were dispatched to the scene and staged at bridges downstream from the residence," stated Brubaker. Dive teams have responded as well.
On scene were Life Flight from Bluffton and a drone from the sheriff's office, as well as an Ohio Department of Natural Resources canine. Law enforcement is expecting a helicopter from Detroit to assist in the search. The FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation are assisting as well.
"We searched the area until dark last evening," noted Brubaker. "At that time, we pulled our rescue watercraft from the water and also asked for volunteers to stay away from the river for their safety. We also wanted to limit the amount of people in the area of the water as we had an aircraft from the OSHP in the area that could search for body heat, so we wanted as few people in the area as possible as they did their search.
"The aircraft searched until approximately 11 p.m. last night. Through the night, we maintained emergency personnel at the scene and then this morning (Thursday) at 7 a.m. volunteers were asked to report to the park to sign up to assist," he relayed.
The captain estimated around 900 or more volunteers have responded to date.
According to scanner traffic, responding emergency personnel included Continental, Kalida and Allen County’s Delphos and American Township, and Hancock County.
"This morning (Thursday), we have several rescue boats on the water from our office and several surrounding fire departments. We also have helicopters on standby that will fly as soon as the weather will allow. We'll continue to search until we find Isaac," he stressed. Fort Jennings' low temperature overnight was 68 degrees.
Brubaker shared that emergency personnel are searching several miles along the Auglaize River because of the current downstream, as well as a three-mile radius from the home in their search grids. The river is located next to the residence, so the concentration is in that area.
Donations are being accepted at the Fort Jennings State Bank under the Schroeder family name. Those wishing to volunteer in the search are asked to check in at the village rec building, as personnel are keeping track of a search grid.
Those with kayaks and canoes also are asked to stay away from that area of the Auglaize River for now.
Those who may have any information about the missing boy are asked to call Crimestoppers at 419-231-3030 or the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 419-523-3208.
