OTTAWA — Putnam County voters gave the thumbs up to every issue, while also supporting familiar faces during Tuesday's general election.
In the presidential race, Putnam County residents overwhelmingly backed incumbent Donald Trump with 16,218 votes, while Democrat Joe Biden received only 3,152 votes from county voters.
In the pair of contested races, Vincent Schroeder edged out Tim Wehri, 10,792-7,652 for the county commissioner seat, while Lori Rayle beat out Dawn Maag, 15,289-3,901 for the county recorder position.
Republican Congressman Bob Latta also earned more than 16,000 votes within the county, while Democrat Nick Rubando earned just 2,424 county votes in the race for the 5th District seat.
Locally, both countywide levy issues were approved by voters.
The 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for operating expenses and maintenance of Brookhill Center by the Putnam County Board of Developmental Disabilities was passed by voters 14,008-5,014, while the 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements at Vantage Career Center also passed.
Voters in Continental also approved the village's request for a 2-mill, 5-year renewal for current expenses.
Palmer Township residents gave their approval for a pair of renewal requests.
The 2-mill, 5-year renewal for roads within Palmer Township passed 474-180, while the request to renew the township's 1-mill, 5-year levy for fire services passed, 489-166.
The election results aren't official until being certified by the county's election board during a meeting on Nov. 16.
Turnout among the county's 23,859 registered voters was approximately 83.10%, with more than 19,800 ballots casts during the election period.
Unofficial Putnam County results on Tuesday:
Federal offices
President
Joe Biden, D.........3,152
Howie Hawkins, I....60
Jo Jorgensen, Lib.......241
√Donald Trump, R-inc...16,218
six write-ins .... 32
U.S. 5th District
congressman
√Bob Latta, R-inc.......16,743
Nick Rubando, D......2,424
State offices
81st District state rep.
√Jim Hoops, R.......16,685
Janet Breneman, write-in....353
State Board of Education,
1st District
√Diana Fessler.......13,688
Ohio Supreme Court, justice
√Sharon Kennedy, inc........12,448
John O'Donnell........4,634
Ohio Supreme Court, justice
√Judith French.......10,261
Jennifer Brunner.......6,303
Third District Court of Appeals judge
√Mark Miller....13,951
County offices
Commissioner
√Vincent Schroeder, R-inc....10,792
Tim Wehri, I.....7,652
Commissioner
√Michael Lammers, R-inc.......15,790
Juvenile/probate judge
√Michael Borer, D-inc.....10,115
Matthew Cunningham, R....8,313
Prosecuting attorney
√Gary Lammers, D-inc........12,820
Clerk of courts
√Kimberly Redman, R-inc........16,199
Sheriff
√Brian Siefker, R-inc........17,580
Recorder
Dawn Maag, D....3,901
√Lori Rayle, R.......15,289
Treasurer
√Tracey Warnecke, R-inc....16,964
Engineer
√Michael Lenhart, R-inc.......16,383
Coroner
√Jennifer Maag, R-inc. ...16,945
Tax, ballot issues
Blanchard Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire protection: yes, 504; no, 194
Cloverdale Village: a 2.3-mill, four-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 43; no, 28
Continental Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 322; no, 157
Columbus Grove Village: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 658; no, 348
Gilboa Village: an 11-mill, three-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 57; no, 27
Greensburg Township: a 0.7-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses: yes, 594; no, 245
Monterey Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 1,065; no, 186
Pandora Village: an option for Sunday sales of beer by Rodabaugh Bros. Meats, LLC, Pandora: yes, 541; no, 191
Palmer Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 489; no, 166
Palmer Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 474; no, 180
Perry Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for construction, reconstruction and resurfacing of roadways: yes, 374; no, 155
Pleasant Township: a 0.45-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 1,478; no, 547
Putnam County: a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for operating expenses and maintenance of Brookhill Center by the Putnam County Board of Developmental Disabilities: yes, 14,008; no, 5,014
Van Buren Township: a 1.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 814; no, 433
Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district: yes, 3,264; no, 1,927
Patrick Henry Local Schools: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district: yes, 7; no, 7
Vantage Career Center: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements: yes, 4,813; no, 1,825
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.