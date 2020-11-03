OTTAWA — Putnam County voters gave the thumbs up to every issue, while also supporting familiar faces during Tuesday's general election.

In the presidential race, Putnam County residents overwhelmingly backed incumbent Donald Trump with 16,218 votes, while Democrat Joe Biden received only 3,152 votes from county voters.

In the pair of contested races, Vincent Schroeder edged out Tim Wehri, 10,792-7,652 for the county commissioner seat, while Lori Rayle beat out Dawn Maag, 15,289-3,901 for the county recorder position.

Republican Congressman Bob Latta also earned more than 16,000 votes within the county, while Democrat Nick Rubando earned just 2,424 county votes in the race for the 5th District seat.

Locally, both countywide levy issues were approved by voters.

The 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for operating expenses and maintenance of Brookhill Center by the Putnam County Board of Developmental Disabilities was passed by voters 14,008-5,014, while the 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements at Vantage Career Center also passed.

Voters in Continental also approved the village's request for a 2-mill, 5-year renewal for current expenses.

Palmer Township residents gave their approval for a pair of renewal requests.

The 2-mill, 5-year renewal for roads within Palmer Township passed 474-180, while the request to renew the township's 1-mill, 5-year levy for fire services passed, 489-166.

The election results aren't official until being certified by the county's election board during a meeting on Nov. 16.

Turnout among the county's 23,859 registered voters was approximately 83.10%, with more than 19,800 ballots casts during the election period.

Unofficial Putnam County results on Tuesday:

Federal offices

President

Joe Biden, D.........3,152

Howie Hawkins, I....60

Jo Jorgensen, Lib.......241

√Donald Trump, R-inc...16,218

six write-ins .... 32

U.S. 5th District

congressman

√Bob Latta, R-inc.......16,743

Nick Rubando, D......2,424

State offices

81st District state rep.

√Jim Hoops, R.......16,685

Janet Breneman, write-in....353

State Board of Education,

1st District

√Diana Fessler.......13,688

Ohio Supreme Court, justice

√Sharon Kennedy, inc........12,448

John O'Donnell........4,634

Ohio Supreme Court, justice

√Judith French.......10,261

Jennifer Brunner.......6,303

Third District Court of Appeals judge

√Mark Miller....13,951

County offices

Commissioner

√Vincent Schroeder, R-inc....10,792

Tim Wehri, I.....7,652

Commissioner

√Michael Lammers, R-inc.......15,790

Juvenile/probate judge

√Michael Borer, D-inc.....10,115

Matthew Cunningham, R....8,313

Prosecuting attorney

√Gary Lammers, D-inc........12,820

Clerk of courts

√Kimberly Redman, R-inc........16,199

Sheriff

√Brian Siefker, R-inc........17,580

Recorder

Dawn Maag, D....3,901

√Lori Rayle, R.......15,289

Treasurer

√Tracey Warnecke, R-inc....16,964

Engineer

√Michael Lenhart, R-inc.......16,383

Coroner

√Jennifer Maag, R-inc. ...16,945

Tax, ballot issues

Blanchard Township: a 1-mill, five-year replacement levy for fire protection: yes, 504; no, 194

Cloverdale Village: a 2.3-mill, four-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 43; no, 28

Continental Village: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 322; no, 157

Columbus Grove Village: a 1.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 658; no, 348

Gilboa Village: an 11-mill, three-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 57; no, 27

Greensburg Township: a 0.7-mill, five-year replacement levy for current expenses: yes, 594; no, 245

Monterey Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 1,065; no, 186

Pandora Village: an option for Sunday sales of beer by Rodabaugh Bros. Meats, LLC, Pandora: yes, 541; no, 191

Palmer Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 489; no, 166

Palmer Township: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for roads and bridges: yes, 474; no, 180

Perry Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for construction, reconstruction and resurfacing of roadways: yes, 374; no, 155

Pleasant Township: a 0.45-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection: yes, 1,478; no, 547

Putnam County: a 0.5-mill, 10-year renewal levy for operating expenses and maintenance of Brookhill Center by the Putnam County Board of Developmental Disabilities: yes, 14,008; no, 5,014

Van Buren Township: a 1.25-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses: yes, 814; no, 433

Ottawa-Glandorf Local Schools: a 2-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district: yes, 3,264; no, 1,927

Patrick Henry Local Schools: a 3-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements of the district: yes, 7; no, 7

Vantage Career Center: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for permanent improvements: yes, 4,813; no, 1,825

