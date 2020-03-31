Following a mandatory order by Gov. Mike DeWine to shut down schools in Ohio to help stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), school leaders and staff have put together programs to ensure students remain fed during the time off.
In Defiance County, all five school districts have been providing food to families with children, with families signing up each week to receive food.
The following is a list of how to sign up for food in all five school districts in Defiance County, and when and where food can be picked up each week.
• AYERSVILLE — The district is providing five sack lunches per week for any enrolled student under the age of 18. Families are asked to fill out a form found at ayersville.org by Thursday each week. Pick up takes place each Monday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in front of the school, located at 28046 Watson Road. Anyone picking up meals is asked to pull up to the front of the building, verify their information, open their trunks or hatch, and the food will be placed in the vehicle. For more information, call 419-395-1111.
• CENTRAL LOCAL (FAIRVIEW) — The district is providing five meals per student who receive free or reduced lunches. Pick-up takes place each Monday from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Fairview Elementary School, located at 14060 Blosser Road, Sherwood. For more information, call 419-658-2808.
• DEFIANCE — The district is providing a meal kit of five meals per student. Families are asked to fill out a form each week found at defiancecityschools.org, or on the district’s Facebook page. New sign-ups begin online Friday each week. Pick-up takes place each Wednesday from 10 a.m.-noon at Family Christian Center, located at 1832 E. Second St.; and 3-5 p.m. at Xperience Church, located at 1500 N. Clinton St. For more information, call 419-782-0070.
• HICKSVILLE — The district is providing meals for students each week, with pick-up each Wednesday from 11 a.m.-noon at Grace United Methodist Church, located at 121 W. High St. Families are asked to fill out a form each week found at hicksvilleschools.org. For more information, call 419-542-7636.
• NORTHEASTERN LOCAL (TINORA) — The district is providing meals to a household based on the number of students in the househould. Families are asked to fill out a form by Sunday each week found at tinora.org, or the district’s Facebook page. Pick up is each Wednesday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Tinora Elementary School, located at 05751 Domersville Road. Anyone picking up food is asked to enter the bus lot and drive back to the south side of the building. For more information, call 419-497-3461.
