Although youth across Ohio are away from their teachers and classrooms, that doesn’t mean learning has stopped since schools closed on March 16.
With technology at their fingertips, most students have been able to work on lessons prepared by teachers through Google Classroom and other software, as well as stay in communication with their teachers through email, Zoom meetings, Google Hangout and Google Meet. In addition, some students are taking classes via video, and others have been working on packets teachers prepared before school closed.
“My kids have Chromebooks, they’re pretty good with technology, and they know what they need to do, I just sit with them and help them in case they have any questions,” said Kenzie Hammon, secretary to Northeastern Local Schools superintendent Nicole Wells, and the mother of Tinora Elementary third-grader, Carter, and fourth-grader, Graham. “This past week the kids logged into Zoom so they could get familiar with it, this week we start online classes.”
Carter, a student in the classroom of Stephanie Canales, took packets home when it was announced that school would be closing for three weeks back on March 12. On March 30, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that schools would stay closed through May 1.
“I brought home a reading and a math packet, and my teacher said that if I couldn’t get online, that I need to do them,” said Carter. “I started on the math packet and got a few pages done, I haven’t done anything with reading yet.
“I miss my friends and teachers,” added Carter. “I like seeing them on Zoom, that was fun, but I miss getting up in the morning and going to school.”
Carter explained when his class meets on Zoom, the teacher can mute people when someone is talking, and students can mute themselves. To get to his school work, his teacher puts a link on Google Classroom and he can access it on his Chromebook.
Said Kenzie: “They make it very easy for the kids. So far it’s going great, and the teachers are doing a good job of staying in touch through the Remind App, we get them all the time from Carter and Graham’s teachers. It’s great that kids can still learn while they’re away from school.”
For high school students Abby Horvath of Defiance, and Gabbie Stallbaum of Paulding, they both enjoy distance learning, although it still has its challenges.
“To be completely honest, I enjoy the online learning because it’s very convenient for me to go on whenever I want and have everything I need right in front of me,” said Horvath, a senior who participates in cross country, track and choir. “As the quarantine has gone on, some of my teachers have assigned more and more work, which I understand, but it’s not easy because some of us have jobs, sports and other responsibilities outside of school work.
“Any time I have a problem, I have been able to talk to my teachers,” said Horvath, who will attend Purdue University Fort Wayne next year. “I’m doing more school work now, compared to when I was in school. Before, I could get my homework done in class, or my period when I was an aide for Mr. (DHS chorale director, Eric) West, but now I wake up every day and have at least nine assignments I have to get done around the rest of my schedule.”
Stallbaum, a junior who wants to go into the medical field after graduation, is getting into a routine after a few weeks of classes online.
“This (past) week I’ve been getting up around 8 a.m. to be ready for my (advanced placement chemistry) class at 9 a.m. (which lasts for an hour or so), and then I watch AP Dashboards (an online tool), because we have our AP test coming up,” said Stallbaum, who plays softball. “After that, I take a break at noon, start doing homework around 2 p.m. When I’m done, I get outside to run, or to take some swings, just in case we do get back to school and sports.
“I like having a schedule, because it helps me know what I need to do and when I can make time for everything,” added Stallbaum. “It’s hard not getting to see my friends all the time, but we talk a lot, especially about homework. Our junior class is close, so it’s been weird not seeing each other since March. I don’t feel like I’m missing out on a lot, but I do feel that if I were at school, I would probably be learning more than what I am from home.”
On the front page, Kenzie Hammon (right) looks over school work at home with her son, Carter, a third-grader at Tinora Elementary School..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.