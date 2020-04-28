SYLVANIA — The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund (NOSF) has extended its lottery application deadline to May 29 for the 2020-21 school year for need-based scholarships up to $2,000 for private schools and $750 for homeschool expenses.
NOSF is currently accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year for grades K-8 for children to use at a nonpublic school or for homeschool expenses. Families need to reside in Allen, Crawford, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock, Henry, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Richland, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood or Wyandot counties.
NOSF is a partner with the Children’s Scholarship Fund (CSF) and awards need-based scholarships to provide parents with a choice for their child’s education. Since 1999, the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund has awarded a total of $13.8 million in scholarships to 16,000 students, part of that includes $4.6 million in matching funds from CSF. All funds raised locally by NOSF are matched by the Children’s Scholarship Fund and used for scholarships in northwest Ohio.
The Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund is the only privately-funded need-based scholarship program in northwest Ohio that awards scholarships to children who do not qualify for an EdChoice voucher. Eligible families are required to demonstrate their financial need as measured by standards similar to the federal school lunch program.
Interested families can find more information about the program and other state-funded scholarships on the NOSF website at https://nosf.org/scholarships or apply for NOSF online at https://tinyurl.com/NOSF2021AP.
For more information, contact the Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund at 419-720-7048.
