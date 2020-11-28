Writing a Christmas list and a letter to Santa is a holiday tradition most children look forward to each year. This year is no different as children sense the upcoming holiday season and are ready to be heard by Santa and his elves. Things may look a little different in Defiance this year due to the pandemic, but no worries, Santa’s mailbox is ready to receive letters. Santa’s mailbox is located at Pack & Post (formerly Goin’ Postal) located at 925 S. Clinton St.
The Letters to Santa program was started by Pack & Post a few years ago. This year a partnership was created with the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) due to changes with “normal” holiday expectations.
“Santa’s House and Santa’s mailbox will not be located at First and Clinton streets this year,” stated Kirstie Mack, executive director of the DDVB. “Logistically there was no way to keep Santa, the kids and others safely distanced while in the house. Instead, we spoke with Santa and decided joining forces to have one mailbox for the whole community would be a safe option.”
Pack & Post offers the program absolutely free. “This is simply our way of saying thanks to the community and our hope that we can help make Christmas just a little bit brighter for our children,” explained Megan Fischer, owner of Pack & Post.
The process is extremely simple, here is how it works:
• Each child writes a letter to Santa including some nice things they have done this year and what they would like for Christmas. If you have several children in the same household, put all letters in one envelope.
• Have the kids decorate their letters and have as much fun as possible making their letter special.
• Be sure to clearly write the child’s name and address somewhere on the letter.
• Bring the letters to Pack & Post (925 S. Clinton St.) and deposit them in the special Santa mailbox.
• Tell the kids to check the mail for their very own special letter from Santa.
All letters must be submitted by Dec. 14 to provide appropriate time for mailing and receiving prior to Christmas. Some letters will be chosen to be read on local iHeart Media radio stations and posted on the DDVB website and Facebook page.
Any questions, call Pack & Post at 419-782-5309. To view the letters posted online, check out the DDVB page at www.visitdefianceohio.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.