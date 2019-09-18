The Hicksville Police Department requests assistance from the public in locating two runaway juveniles.
Logan Schambers, 15, and Christa Nunez, 16, were last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, walking toward Indiana near the state line.
Schambers is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds with brown hair. Nunez is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
Those who see them are asked to contact local law enforcement and to not approach, as the couple may be armed.
Anyone with information is asked to contact either the Hicksville Police Department at 419-542-6661 or the Defiance County Sheriff's Office at 419-784-1155.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.