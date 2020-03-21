• Defiance County
Meeting announcement:
The Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council will meet at noon Wednesday. Due to the governor's executive order, the meeting will be held remotely. If anyone wishes to attend remotely, email amyr@nowac.com by 11:45 a.m. Wednesday for an invitation link.
