Relay for Life of Defiance County has announced two honorary survivors and for the first time in recent years an honorary caregiver for the 2020 Relay for Life. Honorary survivors are Dominga Robles and Norm Walker. Walker’s wife Susan is the honorary caregiver. All are from Defiance. These positions are considered to be honorary chairpersons for the survivor/caregiver committee.
A survivor/caregiver drive thru dinner will be held at Glenn Park Senior Living, 2429 William A. Diehl Ct, Defiance, June 23 at 6 p.m. RSVP’s are due by Friday by contacting Karol Yeager at karol@realtyfive.com or 419-784-4519. The 2020 Relay for Life of Defiance County will be held in a new drive-thru format Aug. 7 from 7:30-10:30 p.m. at Defiance High School with the luminaria ceremony to be held at dusk. The 2020 theme is Back to the 80’s.
Each cancer survivor has a unique journey, and that person becomes a survivor the moment a diagnosis is made. The stories of Robles and Walker highlight the importance of self-exams and screening tests.
Dominga Robles
Robles was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma breast cancer in her right breast in 2015. She discovered a lump while showering and was tested in September. She underwent a mastectomy in October, and then a course of chemotherapy. She will continue to take the medication Arimidex the rest of her life to reduce the risk of the cancer coming back.
“It is no walk in the park,” Robles said of the recovery from surgery with so much muscle and the nerves affected. Going to every appointment is crucial. Her doctor visits have decreased from every three months to every six months, and eventually will be every year. She has to be careful using her right side now. She likes to do what she can on her own but acknowledges that she is known for overdoing it.
Robles said the diagnosis was devastating.
“I went to the doctor alone, I should have had a family member there,” adding that she was the first person in her family to be diagnosed with any kind of cancer. “I am glad that I am still here. I believe I am a survivor.”
Robles was born in Defiance and is the mother of one child. Other than a brief time in Corpus Christi, she has never lived anywhere else, and that has proven to be a source of much support. She thanks all of the doctors and surgeons for their care. She also is very thankful for her sister Maria Gomez, who was her caretaker, and all of the Robles family and her friends for being there for her.
It was in 2016 that she became acquainted with Relay for Life volunteers who are now counted as friends. She also expressed admiration to Glenn Park Senior Living for sponsoring an annual Relay survivor dinner. She loves all of the support.
“It is awesome that they all are so willing to volunteer for others, willing to fight cancer, and to serve another human being.”
One of Robles major supporters was her best friend Rick Castillo. He unexpectedly died on Memorial Day. “He was my best friend all the way. He was my driver and my bodyguard, not allowing anyone to treat me rough.”
While a loss like that can knock some people down, she has determined that she will continue as Castillo would want her to. One specific plan of theirs was to host a party in October to celebrate her five-years cancer free. She plans to continue with the plan in memory of him.
There have been some fun opportunities along the way of recovery. One of those was a visit to the Norte Dame campus in South Bend. She marveled at the different buildings for the various departments.
She also met the Babes Out on Bikes members who raise funds for cancer patients. She even got to do a ride-along in a sidecar for a poker run to raise money for Toys for Tots.
Music is particularly important to Robles. She is currently working on a song called, “I Am Strong.” She will be sharing it on Facebook when it is completed.
Norm and Susan Walker
Norm Walker was diagnosed with prostate cancer in early 2015. The cancer was detected by an elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) count during a routine screening. Cells were then sent to a lab to confirm a diagnosis.
Walker opted to have the prostate removed at the James Cancer Center at Ohio State University in Columbus by a specialist who was so experienced that he actually taught the robotic procedure. Walker did not have to undergo further treatment. He is diligent about regular check-ups, and those are now extended to once per year. There is no detectable cancer.
“I am humbled,” Walker says of the early detection and good outcome.
Walker was born and raised in Henry County and is well-known in Defiance County after serving with the Defiance Police Department for 30 years and eight months, retiring as chief in 2008. He likes to keep busy now with two parttime jobs.
As a caregiver, Susan Walker describes her role, “I just don’t think about it, I just go into action.”
She was working fulltime while her husband was convalescing at home from the prostate surgery. It was her job to monitor urine output during the healing process, and one day she discovered only a minimal amount. A phone call to the James Center resulted in an urgent trip back to Columbus.
It was discovered that Norm had gone into kidney failure because of internal bleeding. He had received injections in the stomach of an anticoagulant to prevent blood clots, a common practice for those having surgeries. It is believed that the injections caused the bleeding which had gone undetected until it began affecting the kidney function.
“I wouldn’t want someone else to do it,” she comments about her caregiver status.
Her husband’s cancer was not the first time she took on a major role in his health care. Norm had been in an auto accident in 2010, hit head on by a drunk driver. This resulted in the loss of a leg, and long stays in the hospital. Susan spent a good deal of time with her husband, providing much needed moral support. She also brought a touch of home with her packing silverware, tablecloths and sometimes meals to make his treatment more comfortable. They celebrated their 35th anniversary in style during that hospital stay.
Like many caregivers, Susan has also filled that role for other members of the family. For instance, there are times that she was keeping tabs on her mom and an aunt by phone while caring for her husband.
The couple enjoys family time with their two children, Ashley and Ryan, and four grandchildren.
