AYERSVILLE — A reduction plan following the failure of a 0.75% levy in April was presented to the Ayersville Local Board of Education Monday. In addition, the members were presented the five-year fiscal forecast, as well as tax income and bond refinancing updates.
Superintendent Don Diglia discussed the reduction plan for the district, following the latest levy setback. He shared after the first failure in November of 2019, a list of possible cuts was made. Following the failure of the levy in April, a reduction plan was put together, using the possible cut list as a starting point.
“We always said it was a ‘possible’ list because we didn’t know what would actually be possible, or who might retire or resign for a different position when it came time to make reductions,” said Diglia. “We have included 6 1/2 positions that we are not replacing due to retirement or resignation over the next two years.
“In looking at our original ‘possible’ cut list, and making a comparison to our reduction plan, I am proposing what I believe is the best workable plan,” continued Diglia. “I feel this plan follows the direction the board has provided and has the least possible short-term effect on our students.
Added Diglia: “This plan puts a bandage on our financial plan for the next two years. The board will be left with a difficult decision when our current 1% income tax levy is set to expire in January of 2022.”
The original possible cut list included 16 1/2 positions. Of those, Diglia explained that 9 1/2 will be reduced over the next two years. In addition to the original possible cut list, three part-time aide positions, one food service position and two part-time fitness center positions were added.
“We will be able to save a position using the Student Wellness and Success Grant at least for next school year,” said Diglia. “In addition, pay-to-participate will be able to save a position for next year. In the end, we are planning $687,800 in reductions for 2020-21, and an additional $338,500 for 2021-22.
“As you know, we have just been handed an additional $125,000 worth of cuts for fiscal year 2021 (from the state),” added Diglia. “It appears we might be eligible for about $44,000-$52,000 from CARES Act funding.”
The board approved the following reductions in non-certified staff, effective June 30: Kaylin Brown, food service; Angie Engelhart and LaTasha Price, playground supervisors; Jennifer Noaker, educational aide; Timothy Sheridan, technology assistant; and Amy Simonis and Chuck Martinez, fitness monitors.
A reduction in force, effective Nov. 30, also was approved for Sarah Stecher, who served as the district’s transportation secretary.
“I want to reiterate the fact that just because we’re voting ‘yes’ on these reductions, it doesn’t mean we’re happy about having to make that decision, because it doesn’t come lightly,” said board member David Kern. “It’s very unfortunate for the individuals and their families, but unfortunately it’s where we’re at right now.”
CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp gave an income tax and bond refinancing update, sharing the final income tax payment in April came in $28,000 higher than a year ago. Sharp also shared the bond rating call went well, and if the market cooperates, bond pricing will begin in June with closing prior to the end of the fiscal year.
“We want the community to know that the savings from the bond refunding will be passed on directly to the taxpayers of the district, not the school district,” said Sharp.
Sharp then presented the five-year fiscal forecast, which shows deficit spending in all five years of the forecast, (including $1,061,988 this year) with the district going into a negative cash balance in 2024 (the district’s five-year forecast doesn’t show any levies that may come before voters following 2022).
“Our goal is each year for the forecast to be zero dollars or in the black, and that’s what we need to work toward,” began Sharp, “but at this point, we’re still deficit spending all five years. What’s before you is not the best news, but it’s better than we anticipated.”
The forecast was approved by the board.
