OTTAWA — Putnam County has become the second county in the six-county area of northwest Ohio to report a death related to complications from the coronavirus.
On Tuesday, the Putnam County Health Department reported the death of two county residents that had previously tested positive for COVID-19.
“It is with great sadness that we report the deaths of two of our Putnam County residents related to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said county health commissioners Kim Rieman, through a press release. “We extend our condolences to the family and friends of these individuals.”
The deaths were reported to the Putnam County Health Department after the data for the Ohio Department of Health daily report was retrieved. Therefore, the ODH data for Tuesday does not include the report of these deaths.
The deaths, which were a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s, are the first two recorded deaths from the disease in Putnam County. Late last week, county officials had released information stating that several staff members and residents at a long-term care facility in Leipsic had tested positive for the virus.
No further information about the individuals will be released out of respect for the privacy of the families involved.
“The Putnam County Health Department has been preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic since before it began spreading throughout the country and the state,” said Rieman. “As part of the investigation related to the illness, we reach out to all known contacts of COVID-19 cases to make sure we help prevent the spread of this disease.”
Putnam County officials reminded residents about the importance of social distancing during this time of the coronavirus pandemic including: washing your hands often with soap and water; wearing a cloth mask which covers your nose and mouth when out in public; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; avoid close contact with people who are sick; stay home when you are sick; cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your elbow and monitor yourself for symptoms.
“As our state begins the process of slowly releasing the stay-at-home orders, please consider how your actions may cause an increase in the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” urged Rieman. “We must do all we can to help protect our family, friends and neighbors, especially those that are the most vulnerable.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.