DELPHOS — The semi driver that was shot and killed Tuesday morning near Delphos following a multi-county pursuit that began in Spencerville has been identified by law enforcement.
According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Lima, the suspect was identified as Terry Pierce Jr., 46, Spencerville.
The semi tractor operated by Pierce was reported stolen from a GLM Transport location in Van Wert. The sheriff’s office confirmed that Pierce was not an employee of the company and couldn’t give a reason for him stealing the semi tractor.
According to Allen County Sheriff Matthew Treglia, at 8:11 a.m. a Spencerville police officer attempted to stop the semi as it was leaving the village, due to a reported criminal complaint involving the driver. Pierce refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.
Assisting in the pursuit were the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team. The SWAT Team was immediately available due to being on a training assignment at a nearby location. Once the SWAT Team was notified of the ongoing incident, it terminated its training exercise and deployed to the area.
The pursuit went through Allen County and continued to U.S. 30 westbound near Delphos. Treglia reported that multiple attempts were made to stop the truck driver, including negotiations over the phone, stop sticks, shooting the remaining tires on the semi and vehicle maneuvers.
The sheriff relayed that Pierce refused all orders to stop and made multiple and repeated threats to kill people. While fleeing westbound on U.S. 30, Pierce drove the semi into the eastbound lanes of travel and continued to travel westbound against oncoming traffic. No accidents resulted from that action.
Pierce was struck by gunfire and the semi eventually came to a complete stop in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 30 at approximately 10:04 a.m. near Feasby Wisener Road in Van Wert County.The sheriff’s office confirmed that Allen County SWAT Officers were the only officers that discharged their weapons during the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.