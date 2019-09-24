The Defiance County General Health District is responding to a raw sewage situation at Rolling Hills Manufactured Home Community, 1406 Mustang Drive.
The Defiance County District Board of Health met in emergency session Monday at 3:15 p.m. After being advised that several samples tested about the threshold for E. Coli, the board passed a resolution declaring the manufactured home park to be both a nuisance and a public health nuisance "as an emergency caused by conditions or events endangering the public health."
The board further ordered that the mobile home park owners remediate and abate the nuisance at their own cost and report back to the board with a report from a sewage contractor within 14 days. The vote was unanimous among present board members.
Diseases acquired from contact with E. Coli in water can cause stomach illness, as well as skin, eye and other infections. The most commonly reported symptoms are stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea and low-grade fever. Those with symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.
The board determined there is no current order for Rolling Hills residents to evacuate the area, based on the owner's agreement to comply and recent cooperation regarding resolving the problem. Residents are advised to use their best judgement and to avoid standing water.
The Defiance County General Health District will continue to update through its website, defiancecohealth.org, Facebook (Defiance County Public Health) and Twitter, @DCGHD.
