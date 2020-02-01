COLUMBUS — With one American suffering a burn injury every 60 seconds, State Fire Marshal Jeff Hussey wants to remind Ohioans of some simple steps they can take to avoid the most common causes of burns – both in and out of the home.

National Burn Awareness Week runs from Feb. 2-8, and this year’s theme is “Contact Burns — Hot Surfaces Damage Skin.” Touching hot objects – like tap water, stovetops or grills – caused contact burns serious enough for roughly 700,000 people to seek treatment at a hospital in 2018.

“Failing to test tap or bath water or forgetting to cover your hands before reaching in the oven can put us at risk of a serious burn injury,” said Hussey. “Avoiding distractions in the home and being cognizant of hot objects before touching them can go a long way in preventing an unnecessary hospital visit.”

Hussey offers tips to stay safe and avoid common contact burn injuries:

• Maintain a “kid-free zone” of at least 3 feet around a stove and/or grill.

• Supervise children around hot objects at all times.

• Use the back burners of your stove to prevent children from touching hot cookware.

• While you’re at it, turn pot handles away from the stove’s edge.

• Use long oven mitts when reaching into the oven or over other hot surfaces.

• Assume all pots and pans are hot, and handle with caution.

• Unplug all hair products when not in use. Keep them away from children.

• Talk with your children about items that are hot or not.

• Test bath water before allowing children into the tub.

• Face young children away from faucets when in the bathtub.

• Turn heating pads and blankets off before going to sleep.

• Treat burns with cool water for 3-5 minutes, cover with a clean, dry cloth, and seek medical help right away.

For more information on Burn Awareness Week, or for additional safety tips, visit the American Burn Association website.

Load comments