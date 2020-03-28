With over 1,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio this week, concern is growing.
To date, five cases have been identified in Defiance County, along with two in Fulton County, with none having been reported in Williams, Paulding, Henry or Putnam counties.
But just how prepared are the local hospitals in the event this spreads at the rates of other states such as New York and California?
Dr. Brian Kaminski, vice president of quality and safety for ProMedica, shared that if there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, the patient will be transferred to ProMedica Bay Park Hospital in Oregon, Ohio. He noted that most patients will come through the local emergency room and be screened and triaged.
Upon arrival at Bay Park, patients will be put in a negative pressure air-flow room, with medical staff using personal protection equipment (PPE) such as masks, gowns, goggles, N95 respirators, etc.
“Most don’t require inpatient care — 80%,” said Kaminski. Of the 20% that do need hospital care, not all will need ICU care.
He noted that there are plenty of hospital rooms available and if more are needed, staff members have the ability to expand to other areas in the hospital, rooms that were not initially designed as patient rooms.
Systemwide, ProMedica has been restricting elective outpatient procedures for awhile, which “frees up human capital” for patient care.
“At this moment, we have enough PPE and ventilators,” stressed Kaminski. ProMedica also has been asking community businesses to donate PPE. In addition, it has ordered and received additional ventilators, as well as an “extensive amount of PPE.”
Kaminski added that the “supply chain has been working 24/7 and we have been stockpiling supplies.”
At Fulton County Health Center, Wauseon, marketing director Steve McCoy reported that if and when there is a surge in cases, a separate screening area is available to protect the staff, as well as a trailer for private office needs. Daily briefings on the situation are commonplace as well right now.
“We have an emergency operation plan in place,” stated McCoy, “and have completed an inventory of all supplies.” Conservation of equipment is underway, as elective surgeries have stopped.
“We have a limited supply to meet our current needs,” McCoy noted, though a surge in cases could change that quickly. The hospital is asking area dentists, veterinarians and construction workers to donate PPE.
“The outpouring locally has been outstanding,” he said, “but there is a concern of a surge — will there be enough?”
McCoy shared that if people suspect they may be infected, they should first call their health care provider. Initially they can screen someone over the phone concerning symptoms.
“Stay home and isolate,” he stressed.
Naomi Nicely, community relations coordinator at Paulding County Hospital, stated that the administration is working closely with the county health department and EMA to help Paulding County prepare for the disease locally.
“We are encouraging individuals who may be experiencing symptoms to please call prior to arrival at our facility,” said Nicely. “You will then be routed to the appropriate area. Access to the hospital is restricted to entrance 1 and the emergency department. All individuals upon entering the facility will be screened.
“Most individuals who test positive will remain at home and combat the coronavirus at home,” she stressed. “Those who are in respiratory distress will be treated at Paulding County Hospital or at a tertiary hospital in the area.”
Though no cases have been reported in Paulding County, the hospital currently has a modest amount of supplies and can handle a mild outbreak of COVID-19 in the community.
“Our suppliers are working very hard to get us the supplies we need,” Nicely said. “If we have a large outbreak of COVID-19 in the community, our supplies may not last more than a week or two.”
To be proactive in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Henry County Hospital has been screening staff members daily.
“We have implemented virtual visits for patients, are screening patients at entrances and no visitors are permitted at this time,” said Kim Bordenkircher, CEO. “Education for staff and keeping them informed is one of our top priorities. We continue to monitor and adhere to recommendations from the CDC, Ohio Department of Health and Ohio Hospital Association. In addition, based on recommendations, we are currently working on a surge plan.”
Bordenkircher noted that testing of patients will be completed at Henry County Hospital and only with a physician’s order. Henry County Hospital notifies the Henry County Health Department when a test is completed and at times consults with them to determine whether a patient meets Ohio Department of Health criteria.
Depending upon the patient, she said, tests will be sent to either the Ohio Department of Health or a private lab for results. The Ohio Department of Health is only accepting tests of severely ill, high-risk individuals and health care workers.
“If community members feels they may be infected,” she stated, “they are advised to contact their primary care provider. If they do not have a primary care provider, they should call the emergency department where they plan to seek care so appropriate precautions can be taken. Upon arrival at Henry County Hospital’s Emergency Care Services, a screening station is set up at the entrance, if a patient presents with respiratory illness symptoms — fever, cough, shortness of breath — they are asked to mask and taken directly into a designated patient room, bypassing common patient areas.”
Not all patients who test positive will require hospitalization. If a patient requires hospitalization, they would remain at Henry County Hospital as long as they do not require specialized care that is not available at the facility, explained Bordenkircher. “We would not transfer strictly because a patient tested positive for COVID-19.”
Henry County Hospital currently has an adequate supply of personal protective equipment (PPE). However, if there is a surge, additional equipment would be needed. The supply is tracked daily and the hospital is working closely with the Henry County EMA director and Hospital Council of Northwest Ohio to obtain needed supplies.
“In addition, community members have been very generous with donations,” Bordenkircher stated. “At this time we do not have additional donation needs and will reach out to the community via social media if that changes.”
