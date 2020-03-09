NAPOLEON — According to a media release from Napoleon Area Schools superintendent Erik Belcher and Napoleon City Police Chief Dave Mack, an investigation is ongoing concerning a Monday afternoon report of a bomb threat to Napoleon Area City Schools.
The release stated:
At approximately 1:25 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Napoleon Area City Schools received notification of a potential bomb threat via social media from an unknown source which was then relayed to other students. The threat was shared with school personnel, who immediately enacted the district's school emergency operations plan.
In conjunction with the Napoleon Police and Fire departments, the district grounds were searched and cleared at approximately 2:30 p.m. The district then lifted the lockdown for normal operations with a strong police presence on school grounds.
Currently, the Napoleon Police Department has an open investigation into this matter and the investigation is ongoing.
The release went on to state, "We take the safety our our students at Napoleon Area City Schools very seriously and appreciate the students who had the courage to report the threat to the appropriate school personnel. Any criminal investigation updates relating to this incident will come from the Napoleon Police Department."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.