NAPOLEON — According to a media release from Napoleon Area Schools superintendent Erik Belcher and Napoleon City Police Chief Dave Mack, an investigation is ongoing concerning a Monday afternoon report of a bomb threat to Napoleon Area City Schools.

The release stated:

At approximately 1:25 p.m. Monday afternoon, the Napoleon Area City Schools received notification of a potential bomb threat via social media from an unknown source which was then relayed to other students. The threat was shared with school personnel, who immediately enacted the district's school emergency operations plan.

In conjunction with the Napoleon Police and Fire departments, the district grounds were searched and cleared at approximately 2:30 p.m. The district then lifted the lockdown for normal operations with a strong police presence on school grounds.

Currently, the Napoleon Police Department has an open investigation into this matter and the investigation is ongoing.

The release went on to state, "We take the safety our our students at Napoleon Area City Schools very seriously and appreciate the students who had the courage to report the threat to the appropriate school personnel. Any criminal investigation updates relating to this incident will come from the Napoleon Police Department."

Load comments