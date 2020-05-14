A cancer diagnosis can be a life-changing moment marked by uncertainty. As patients and their families prepare for treatment, they may not know what to expect, though it’s important to remember that the five-year survival rates for many types of cancer have risen dramatically over the last several decades.
A remission or recovery from cancer can bring about great happiness and relief. However, for some people, it may be the beginning of another set of hurdles, particularly if treatment involved time spent in intensive care.
According to the Cleveland Clinic, anyone who survives a critical illness that warranted admission to an intensive care unit may be susceptible to a condition called post-intensive care syndrome, or PICS. PICS is a series of physical, mental and emotional symptoms that persist after a patient leaves the ICU. Medical professionals have recently begun to delve further into tracking patients and their recoveries, especially long-term outcomes of survivors of critical illnesses. The Cleveland Clinic says that, even as the rate of ICU survival has improved, patients do not always return to their previous levels of function, noting it can take anywhere from weeks to even years to get back to normal.
The Society of Critical Care Medicine offers that PICS symptoms can include thoughts or feelings that affect emotional well-being and ICU-acquired muscle weakness.
The SCCM says 33% of patients on ventilators, 50$ of all patients admitted with severe sepsis and up to 50 percent of patients who stay in the ICU for at least one week will experience PICS.
Some with PICS may have memory issues, trouble solving problems, issues speaking, and difficulties working on complex tasks. Anywhere from 30% to 80% of those who have been in the ICU may experience these kinds of problems. The health resource After the ICU states that PICS can contribute to mental health issues, including anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and nightmares/trouble sleeping.
Health professionals believe that PICS occurs due to the intense, often stressful level of treatment in the ICU. The Cleveland Clinic says the use of life-sustaining equipment as well as medicines geared toward managing pain that can cause sedation or other mind-altering effects may result in PICS. Doctors will use various cognitive impairment screening tests and physical diagnoses to uncover any physical, mental and cognitive issues associated with PICS.
Post-intensive care syndrome can be a side effect of intensive care treatment. Individuals or caregivers who recognize symptoms should discuss them with their physicians.
