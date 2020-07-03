There are many people working primarily behind the scenes at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital (PDRH) who help ensure that your time at the facility runs as smoothly as possible. One such person is Jack Poling, R.N., who serves as director of in-patient services.
Poling was recognized in The Crescent-News’ recent online feature on Hometown Heroes. Nominated by a co-worker, Poling finished second in the online voting, earning him $125.
A native of the Paulding County village of Latty and a 1993 graduate of Wayne Trace High School, Poling obtained his registered nursing degree from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne. He is celebrating his 20th year working for ProMedica, first at the old Defiance Hospital located off of East Second Street and currently at the 1200 Ralston Avenue location.
His job places him in charge of essentially every aspect of patient care in the medical-surgical department and the intensive care unit.
“I oversee all of the nursing employees and nursing assistants as well as doing the budgeting and policy writing for those units,” said Poling. “Basically, if you are admitted to this facility for anything other than having a baby, I’m responsible for your care.”
Poling’s nomination noted the challenges he faced with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.
According to the nomination for Hometown Hero submitted by Courtney Bean, PDRH communications director, “Jack was instrumental in assuring the ever-evolving changes specific to his areas were well communicated and handled in a calm and reassuring manner.”
“When this all started, no one knew exactly what to expect,” recalled Poling. “The state predicted that the three hospitals in our region could see as many as 100 people admitted each day due to the virus.
“We met to figure out what to do. We constructed temporary walls, added HEPA filters and created satellite departments in open areas of the hospital, allowing for 40-50 more beds than we normally have,” said Poling. “We also had special training online for every nurse and three of our RNs went to (ProMedica’s) Bay Park in Oregon to learn first-hand how to safely treat these patients.”
While Poling said that there were some less critically ill coronavirus patients admitted locally, the more severe cases were transferred to Bay Park.
Poling wasn’t sure how to react to receiving personal recognition for his dedication and hard work.
“It’s unbelievable ... I’m speechless,” said Poling. “I’m not a social media person, but hopefully this speaks to how fitting this honor is.”
“There are certainly a ton more people who spent more time at the bedside of patients than I did. They are the real heroes,” said Poling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.