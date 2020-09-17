• Paulding County

UW campaign:

United Way of Paulding County is partnering with Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative and Don and Perry’s Furniture to help spread hope. Text "Paulding" to 269-89 and donate $20 to the virtual kick-off and receive a yard sign to help spread hope during these turbulent times.  Sign up for our round-up program and receive a Live United T-Shirt.

You can also donate through the link https://unitedwayofpauldingcounty.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/2198

To pay with a check send to 101 E. Perry St, Paulding, 45879.

