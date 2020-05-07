PAULDING — The Paulding Exempted Village Board of Education met in special session Wednesday evening, while adhering to social distancing measures, to approve a resolution concerning distance learning, and to handle personnel matters.
At the April 21 meeting of the board, superintendent Ken Amstutz shared an update on distance learning, telling the members he and the administration had been working hard on a distance learning plan not only for now, but for the future in case a school shutdown happens again due to COVID-19. He shared at that time the plan would need board approval in the near future.
In addition, Amstutz shared he was working with the Paulding Education Association (PEA) on a memorandum of understanding (MOU) concerning teacher evaluations, as well as the school calendar. Although it has already been approved for next year, it could see some tweaks if distance learning is needed.
“The distance learning plan is in fact, after the fact, but we sought guidance from ODE and once we received it, the administrative team went to work,” said Amstutz in April. “We have come up with a plan we are comfortable with, but once this year is finished, we’ll start on a new plan for next year and beyond.
“I see this (pandemic) returning, so our distance plan will need to be in place,” added Amstutz. “We’ve been working with the teachers’ association on a MOU for evaluations, they have been very cooperative, and we’re working with all our unions on the school calendar, because it may not be business as usual next year, either.
Added Amstutz: “This is us following through with our requirement to the state.”
The distance learning plan was approved by the board.
The members passed a resolution to create a student supports intervention specialist for Paulding Middle/High School for 2020-21, with Amstutz explaining the position is not a new one.
“This is not a new position, we’re just changing the duties of one of our employees concerning our alternative students,” said Amstutz. “That employee was a learning disabilities teacher, and that person is now taking on this learning behavioral position.”
Other personnel matters approved by the board include:
• a one-year limited contract for Brianna Richards as a Paulding Elementary fifth-grade teacher, effective for 2020-21.
• accepted the resignation of the following individuals: Maggie Roehm and Mitchell Rickard, Paulding High School intervention specialists, effective at the end of the current contract year; Cindy Slattman, Oakwood Elementary secretary, for the purpose of retirement, effective at the end of the current contract year; and Brandy Snipes, Paulding Elementary cafeteria worker.
The board did meet in executive session following regular session to discuss personnel and finances. The discussion on finances centered on cuts in education announced by the state on Tuesday.
No action was taken following executive session.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.