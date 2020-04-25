PAULDING — The Paulding County Area Foundation, along with the United Way of Paulding County and the Paulding County Economic Development Office announced the launch of a crisis fund dedicated to supporting those devastated by the economic and health impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve had several residents ask where they can donate to help those wrecked by this pandemic. They want to help those facing what could be the worst time of their lives. We are not going to be pushy about obtaining funds, but we felt if there were individuals in our community that had extra funds to spare that the Foundation could be the collection point for those donations,” stated Lisa McClure, executive director of the Paulding County Area Foundation.
United Way of Paulding County director Lora Lyons said her organization will help those in the following areas: elderly, low income, organizations providing critical services and medical supplies. United Way also is providing care packages for confirmed cases of COVID 19. If a family/individual is in need, they can reach out confidentially by emailing pcuwdirector@gmail.com.
“Donations to the Paulding County Crisis Fund, designated to us, will assist our partner organizations that are currently providing resources for residents affected during this time. Also, individuals looking for assistance can find more information at our website at UnitedwayofPauldingCounty.com, under Local Resources,” said Lyons.
Meanwhile, another sector hit extremely hard is local business. Tim Copsey the Paulding County Economic Development director, said he’s called more than 275 businesses in the last week to make sure all owners are aware of the resources available to them. He said spirits are very low throughout the county.
“Before this crisis ends, we will all know of a local business that may need a helping hand. It may be just a little lift to pay a past bill, to get back on level ground to begin the process of starting their business back up again. The Paulding County Crisis Fund could be that saving grace for a business you know, use, and love to support in Paulding County,” he said.
To donate, checks can be made payable to the Paulding County Area Foundation. In the memo, write Paulding County Crisis Fund. If donors would like the funds to go directly to a specific cause, also note that information when making the donation. For more information on the Paulding County Crisis Fund, call 419-786-0137 or email Lisa McClure atpcaf@pauldingcountyareafoundation.net.
