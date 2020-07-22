PAULDING — Paulding Exempted Village Schools (PEVS) has announced its plans to reopen for schools for the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 19.
The following is information that has been sent to sent to parents/guardians in the district, and has been posted to the district webpage and social media platforms:
On July 2, Gov. Mike DeWine announced the guidelines for schools to reopen for the 2020-21 school year. Per these guidelines, the five areas our school reopening plan must include are: temperature checks, face coverings, social distancing, hand hygiene and sanitizing.
PEVS’s plan addresses each of these in detail. The most important aspect of our reopening plan is the health and safety of everyone associated with PEVS; however, the quality of education we provide is also a vital factor in the decisions we make as we return to our facilities. COVID-19 Health and Prevention for Ohio K-12 Schools can be reviewed at www.pauldingschools.org.
We understand some families are not comfortable with resuming normal, in-school operations, so we are developing a redesigned remote learning option for those families who choose to have their children learn from home.
In closing, we assure you that PEVS will do everything possible to decrease the risks associated with contracting COVID-19, as well as any other virus, illness, or disease. We understand sending your child to school among this pandemic is a family decision not to be taken lightly.
Ultimately, parents must be willing to accept the risks and send their child(ren) to school or allow the student(s) to stay home and participate in our remote-learning option. Thank you for your patience as we continue to forge ahead in this new era of student safety and education.
2020-21 SCHOOL CALENDAR/FACE-TO-FACE INSTRUCTION
● PEVS does not plan to adjust the 2020-21 school calendar unless absolutely necessary and deemed so by public health authorities.
● The first student day will be Wednesday, Aug. 19.
● At this time, PEVS plans to operate with either all students on campus (except those choosing the remote-learning option) receiving face-to-face instruction or all students at home completing remote learning, should DeWine impose another stay-at-home order.
● PEVS is not preparing for blended learning sessions or for alternating student days in the classroom. Due to the geographical size of the district and a number of high school courses containing multiple grade levels, these options are not viable for our district.
TEMPERATURE CHECKS/ASSESSMENT OF SYMPTOMS
● PEVS expects parents/guardians to administer temperature checks before sending their child(ren) to school. If symptoms or a temperature over 100°F are shown, stay home.
● Temperature checks will only be administered if a student has already arrived at school and reports that he/she is not feeling well.
● Parents are expected to keep any child home if he/she is sick or displays any symptoms of illness. The Ohio Department of Education is currently altering attendance guidelines to make it more conducive for sick children to stay home.
WEARING FACE COVERINGS
● The governor’s guidelines and local health departments recommend and encourage everyone to wear face coverings.
● Following these guidelines, students in grades 3-12 are encouraged to wear face coverings when they are inside the school building and it is not impeding their learning experience. Students in preschool–second grade will not be asked to wear face coverings; however, they may choose to do so.
● PEVS staff are required to wear face coverings inside the school buildings when it does not impede with the learning experience or instructional process. Wearing a face covering when alone in designated work spaces is up to the individual.
● Students and staff will be educated on why some children and adults may not be wearing a face covering.
SOCIAL DISTANCING AND CLASS SIZE
● Although social distancing in the school setting is not always possible, PEVS will work diligently to accommodate social distancing guidelines whenever possible.
● PEVS will not be hiring more teachers or minimizing class size in order to create social distance for students.
● PEVS is prepared to add visual aids throughout all the buildings to help students remember social distancing protocols.
● All district staff members will receive additional education and training regarding COVID-19 precautions. All staff will be given the list of COVID-19 symptoms presented in the governor’s guidelines.
● Hand sanitation stations will be available throughout all PEVS buildings.
● To minimize contamination drinking fountains will be turned off, students will be encouraged to bring their own water bottles from home. Students will be allowed to have clear containers of water with them in their classrooms throughout the day.
CLEANING PROCEDURES
● All buildings, classrooms, and offices will receive regular cleaning and disinfecting to promote healthy environments. Frequently touched surfaces, door knobs, handrails, etc. will receive special attention.
● Hand-hygiene products will be available in all buildings and in high-traffic areas.
● Studies show that hand washing is the most effective way to eliminate germs; therefore, students will receive increased opportunities and promptings to wash their hands.
● Sharing materials among students will be eliminated wherever possible. When sharing materials is necessary, proper sanitation will take place between uses.
TRANSPORTATION
● The majority of our students ride PEVS buses, and transportation will continue to be provided to all students in grades PK-12. Due to more than 800 students relying on bus transportation daily, PEVS plans to continue its single-route bus schedule as normal.
● Parents may choose to transport their child(ren) to/from school daily if they prefer not to use bus transportation provided by the district. It will be expected that established drop-off/pick-up routines will continue to be followed.
● Students will be sitting side-by side, and siblings will be required to sit together in assigned seats.
● Students in grades 3-12 will be encouraged to wear face coverings on the bus if it is safe for them to do so.
● PEVS plans to continue to provide transportation for athletes to/from contests.
● At this time, field trips will be suspended; however, we will evaluate this option as the school year progresses.
● Bus drivers will not conduct temperature checks before student loading.
● Bus drivers will be required to wear face coverings while driving, if wearing such does not impede them from safely operating the bus.
● Bus drivers will sanitize their bus immediately following each route or trip.
● PEVS will not be hiring more bus drivers or staggering start times to accommodate social distancing.
PHYSICAL ED., RECESS AND VISUAL/PERFORMING ARTS
● Health professionals agree that all individuals need physical activity and encourage increased time outdoors, when possible.
● At PEVS, all physical ed., recess, and visual/performing arts classes (band, music, art, choir, etc.) will resume as normal with as much distance as possible provided for all individuals.
LUNCH PROCEDURES
● Students will eat in the building cafeterias with one another, not at their classroom desks.
● Students will sit near each other with the maximum distance possible provided in the cafeteria setting.
● The school lunch program will continue to be offered daily.
● As always, students are permitted to bring a packed lunch from home.
● Until further notice, our lunch periods will be closed to visitors. Parents/family members will not be able to join their children for lunch.
● Note: Breakfast in the classroom also will continue to be offered in both elementary buildings daily from 7:45-8 a.m.
VISITORS AND VOLUNTEERS
● All visitors and volunteers will be kept to a minimum.
● Visitors entering the building will be restricted to the main office area only and will be asked to wear a face covering.
REMOTE LEARNING OPTIONS
● PEVS is redesigning its spring remote learning plan. The new plan, as much as possible, will align with what is taking place in the regular classroom; however, there is no replacement for face-to-face engagement.
● Remote learning will be an option if a child experiences an extended absence from school or for anyone who is not comfortable with traditional on-campus instruction.
● PEVS is required by the Ohio Department of Education to have a board-adopted remote-learning plan for the 2020-21 school year developed and in place by Aug. 21. Once approved, the plan can be reviewed at www.pauldingschools.org.
