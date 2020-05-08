PAULDING — Paulding Exempted Village Schools has announced its plans for graduation for the class of 2020.
Graduation will be held over two days, with the valedictorian, salutatorians, class officers and students with a last name in the first half of the alphabet receiving their diplomas May 15 at 4:30 p.m., while students with a last name in the second half of the alphabet will receive their diplomas May 16 at 1 p.m.
"We will be doing a combination of options that were given to us by the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) and the Ohio Department of Health," said Paulding High School principal Chris Etzler. "We will have the speeches by our valedictorian, salutatorians, (superintendent) Mr. (Ken) Amstutz and myself, recorded virtually ahead of time. We will have each student, with a limited number of family members, come into the gym one family at a time. Each student will be recorded being announced and walking across the stage."
Etzler explained information will be sent to families of senior students ahead of the ceremonies so the lining-up process for graduation will be smooth.
The procedure for each graduation ceremony is as follows:
• Students and their families will park in the U drive parking lot, and when it is their time to enter the school, they will do so through the high/middle school entrance doors.
• There will be people outside to help monitor the parking lot area and to assist students as to when to enter the building.
• There will be people in the commons/hallway area to open the door for families, to assist families and to make sure the student and their families know what the procedure inside the gym will be. They will also ensure that people aren’t congregating.
• There will be spaces marked on the floor in the hallway leading down to the commons and gym area for students and their families to stand and wait. As each student enters the gym, the next student moves up a space toward the gym.
• The first student and their family members will go into the gym from the commons area through the east set of doors. Before they enter the gym, the student will be given their flower and NHS cord or honor medal if applicable. The student will pick up their diploma cover from a table placed at the left-hand side of the stage and wait for Etzler to announce his/her name.
• There will be chairs spaced apart where family members can sit. Etzler will announce the name (those graduating with honors and highest honors will be recognized individually as they walk across the stage) and the student will walk across to a spot marked on the stage. At that spot they will get their picture taken and move their tassel on their cap; and then walk off the stage on the other side. Mrs. Saxton will be standing at the stairs as graduates walk off of the stage to congratulate them. At that time, the students and their family members will exit the gym using the west set of doors.
• The graduate and their group will stop at the Senior Wall to get their picture taken. They will then exit the building immediately using the Water Street doors. A staff member will be at the door to open it for them.
• The next student and their family will already be outside of the east set of gym doors waiting for the previous student and their family to exit. Once the previous student/family exits the gym, the next student will enter.
• A recording of the speeches and students walking across the stage will take place to form a compilation video that can be shared with families and community on Facebook and the school YouTube channel. The date and time of the social media stream will be announced to the public once it is completed.
• Actual diplomas will be mailed to graduates after all of the grades have been entered by May 22. We will mail out the diploma and any awards/scholarships that they may have been presented at senior award nights.
"It's our goal to make it as good a day, and as safe a day, as we can make it," said Etzler. "In a few conversations I've had with parents and a few of our seniors, they talked about how great it is they can be in the gym and get their diplomas. They know that we want to make this as special as possible."
The principal shared there will be special decorations in the hallway leading into the gym, the gym and the stage in the gym, and music, including "Pomp and Circumstance" and the class of 2020 song, will be played during the ceremonies. The Senior Wall will also be ready for family pictures.
"I appreciate how supportive our students, especially our seniors, and their parents have been during this school closure, they've been great," said Etzler. "They have supported our teachers and staff so much. These seniors have given up a lot, a normal graduation ceremony, senior prom, for some a spring sports season, and the normal, every-day opportunity to walk down the hall and hang out with their friends.
"I feel badly for them, but I appreciate their maturity and attitude, these kids have been awesome, and that hasn't gone unnoticed."
