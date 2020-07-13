PAULDING — A domestic violence incident reportedly resulted in a shooting and two arrests Saturday evening in Paulding County.
According to a press release from Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers, deputies were dispatched to 7871 Ohio 111, Paulding, for a domestic violence situation where an adult male was shot.
The sheriff's release stated that early stages of the invesitgation indicate that 36-year-old Alisha M. Shepherd shot her 36-year-old live-in boyfriend, Louis A. Wannemacher, in the neck during a physical altercation. The bullet appeared to have grazed Wannemacher's neck. The shooting occurred as Wannemacher was allegedly assaulting Shepherd and her 12-year-old son.
Wannemacher was transported to the Paulding County Hospital where he was treated and released.
Shepherd was arrested at the scene and booked at the Paulding County Jail on one count of felonious assault, a felony of the second degree. Wannemacher was arrested upon his release from the hospital and booked at the county jail on two counts of domestic violence, both misdemeanors of the first degree.
Both defendants are scheduled to appear before the Paulding County Municipal Court via video arraignment on Monday at 9 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing, however no other information is expected to be released at this time.
