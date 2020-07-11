Superintendents from Antwerp Local Schools, Paulding Exempted Village Schools, Wayne Trace Local Schools and the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center (ESC), in conjunction with the Paulding County Health Department, have released a statement on the reopening of Paulding County schools this fall.
The statement, which outlines schools being ordered closed on March 16 by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as DeWine’s Reset & Restart Planning Guide for all Ohio schools released July 2, was created with those recommendations in mind.
The following principles will be practiced by all Paulding County schools to move forward with reopening school:
• Each school district will implement safety protocols as realistically as possible.
• Each school district will continue to work closely with the Paulding County Health Department to promote safety in each school building.
• Daily health assessments — Students and personnel are expected to conduct daily health assessments prior to coming to school. Additional health monitoring at school may be required due to varying circumstances.
• Each school district will be transparent with all stakeholders that some level of risk will always be present when children and school district employees occupy school district facilities.
• School districts recognize the need for consistency in areas of operation, while recognizing that individual difference in classroom size, school facilities and building operations may lead to some inconsistencies.
• School districts are planning to maintain their previously approved school calendars with some possible professional development adjustments.
The statement is a result of extensive collaboration among the three Paulding County schools, Western Buckeye ESC, and the Paulding County Board of Health. All parties involved agreed that the first priority in reopening schools is to make certain students and staff members are in a safe learning environment.
Schools reopening is subject to change throughout the school year during the pandemic. If mandated, districts are preparing to implement alternative learning environments.
Superintendents in Paulding County include: Dr. Marty Miller of Antwerp Local Schools; Ken Amstutz of Paulding Exempted Village Schools; Ben Winans of Wayne Trace Local Schools; and Dave Bagley of Western Buckeye ESC. In addition, Bill Edwards, head of emergency response for Paulding County Health Department, took part in creating the statement.
