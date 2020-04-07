Carsouel - COVID-19

PAULDING — The Paulding County Health Department has reported that a Paulding County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the first lab-confirmed positive test result for Paulding County. No personal information about the case will be released to protect the privacy of the individual. The health department staff will work to identify and notify any close contacts that may have been exposed to this case.

The health department, along with area hospitals, health care providers and community partners have been actively preparing to respond to possible COVID-19 cases in the community.

The health department encourages the public to continue to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer; avoid touching one’s eyes, nose and mouth; cover one’s mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing; practice social distancing; disinfect frequently touched surfaces; avoid contact with sick people; and stay home.

